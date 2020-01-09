Pleural and Peritoneal Mesothelioma Combination Can Be Managed
- by Tim Povtak
- Research & Clinical Trials
- Jan 9, 2020
A patient diagnosed with pleural and peritoneal mesothelioma today can survive well beyond expectations, provided personalized treatment can be found at a specialty center.
Research from the Columbia University Medical Center in New York City has shown that despite the poor prognosis typically accompanies this rare diagnosis, patients still can thrive.
“This is an understudied, and poorly understood, group of patients that often is just written off,” surgical oncologist Dr. Michael Kluger at Columbia told The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com. “But we’ve shown a meaningful survival.”
Kluger, who specializes in peritoneal mesothelioma, is co-author of a recent, single-center study.
The cohort included 50 patients spanning 21 years who were treated for malignant mesothelioma in the thoracic (pleural) and abdominal (peritoneal) cavities at the New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia Medical Center.
Annals of Surgical Oncology published the study in its January 2020 issue.
Find Top Cancer Centers Near You
8 Results Found in
Virginia Cancer Specialists
8503 Arlington Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031Get In Contact
Frederick Regional Health System
400 West Seventh St., Frederick, Maryland, 21701Get In Contact
Mercy Medical Center
345 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202Get In Contact
New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
630 W 168th St. New York, NY 10032Get In Contact
UPMC Altoona Hillman Cancer Center
620 Howard Ave. Altoona, PA 16601Get In Contact
AdventHealth Celebration
400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747, USAGet In Contact
Maimonides Medical Center
4802 Tenth Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11219Get In Contact
Jupiter Medical Center
1210 S. Old Dixie Hwy Jupiter, FL 33458Get In Contact
Samuel Oschin Cancer Center at Cedars-Sinai
8700 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048Get In Contact
AdventHealth Orlando
2501 North Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32804Get In Contact
Cancer Care Northwest
101 W. 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204Get In Contact
Cleveland Clinic Florida
2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd., Weston, FL 33331Get In Contact
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USAGet In Contact
Kalispell Regional Medical Center
310 Sunnyview Lane, Kalispell, MT 59901Get In Contact
Regions Hospital Cancer Center
640 Jackson St., St. Paul, Minnesota 55101Get In Contact
Beaumont Cancer Institute
3601 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, Michigan 48073Get In Contact
Tennessee Oncology
250 25th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee 37203Get In Contact
Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health
8900 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176Get In Contact
West Cancer Center & Research Institute
1588 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38104Get In Contact
Tufts Medical Center
800 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111Get In Contact
Providence Cancer Center
3200 Providence Drive Anchorage, AK 99508Get In Contact
Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
4018 W. Capitol Ave. Little Rock, AR 72205Get In Contact
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109Get In Contact
VA West Los Angeles Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles CA 90073Get In Contact
University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center
1824 6th Ave S. Birmingham, AL 35233Get In Contact
Mayo Clinic Arizona
13400 East Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259Get In Contact
Arizona Cancer Center
3838 North Campbell Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719Get In Contact
Stanford Cancer Institute
875 Blake Wilbur Drive, Stanford CA 94305Get In Contact
UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center
3855 Health Sciences Dr., La Jolla, CA 92093Get In Contact
UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center
10833 Le Conte Ave Los Angeles, CA 90024Get In Contact
The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center
1600 Divisadero Street, San Francisco, CA 94115Get In Contact
University of Colorado Cancer Center
1665 Aurora Court, Aurora, CO 80045Get In Contact
Yale New Haven Health Smilow Cancer Hospital
20 York Street New Haven, CT 06510Get In Contact
Christiana Care Helen F. Graham Cancer Center
4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE, 19713Get In Contact
Washington (D.C.) Cancer Institute at Washington Hospital Center
110 Irving Street, NW Washington, DC 20010Get In Contact
H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612Get In Contact
UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health
1400 S. Orange Avenue Orlando, FL 32806Get In Contact
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
1475 N.W. 12th Avenue (D-1), Miami, FL 33136Get In Contact
Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University
1365C Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30322Get In Contact
Augusta University Cancer Center
1411 Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA 30912Get In Contact
University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center
5841 S Maryland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637Get In Contact
Loyola University Medical Center
2160 S. 1st Ave., Maywood, IL 60153Get In Contact
Ochsner Medical Center
1514 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121Get In Contact
Mercy Hospital
195 Fore River Parkway Portland, ME 04102Get In Contact
Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center
535 Barnhill Drive Indianapolis, IN 46202Get In Contact
Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute
100 Campus Drive Scarborough ME 04074Get In Contact
National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research
9000 Rockville Pike Bethesda, MD 20892Get In Contact
Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview
4940 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224Get In Contact
University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center
22 S. Greene Street, Baltimore, MD 21201Get In Contact
Brigham and Women’s Hospital
75 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115Get In Contact
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215Get In Contact
VA Boston Healthcare System
1400 VFW Parkway West Roxbury, MA 02132Get In Contact
Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
4100 John R, Detroit, MI 48201Get In Contact
Van Elslander Cancer Center
19229 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236Get In Contact
University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center
500 East Medical Center Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48109Get In Contact
Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
3601 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073Get In Contact
Mayo Clinic Minnesota
200 First Street SW Rochester, MN 55905Get In Contact
Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center
1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plaza St Louis, MO 63110Get In Contact
Nevada Comprehensive Cancer Center
3730 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89169Get In Contact
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
195 Little Albany St., New Brunswick, NJ 08903Get In Contact
Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center
622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032, USAGet In Contact
NYU Langone Medical Center
550 First Ave. New York, NY 10016Get In Contact
Mount Sinai Hospital
1 Gustave L. Levy Place New York, NY 10029Get In Contact
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
120 Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14203, USAGet In Contact
Duke Cancer Center
20 Duke Medicine Circle Durham, NC 27710Get In Contact
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute
2049 East 100th Street, Cleveland, OH 44195Get In Contact
OHSU Knight Cancer Institute
3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239Get In Contact
Allegheny General Hospital
320 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212Get In Contact
Fox Chase Cancer Center
333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111Get In Contact
Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center
3400 Spruce Street Philadelphia, PA 19104Get In Contact
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center
5115 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15232Get In Contact
Hollings Cancer Center at the University of South Carolina
86 Jonathan Lucas St. Charleston, SC 29425Get In Contact
Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center
2220 Pierce Avenue, Nashville, TN 37232Get In Contact
Lung Institute at Baylor College of Medicine
6620 Main Street Suite 1325 Houston, TX 77030Get In Contact
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030Get In Contact
Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas
3500 Gaston Ave. Dallas, TX 75246-2017Get In Contact
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
5323 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75390Get In Contact
Swedish Medical Center
1101 Madison Street Seattle, WA 98104Get In Contact
Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin
9200 W Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53226Get In Contact
Massachusetts General Hospital
55 Fruit Street, Cox 2, Boston, MA 02114Get In Contact
Don't see your state? Find out how our Doctor Match program can help.Learn More
Don't see your state? Find out how our Doctor Match program can help. Learn More
First Time This Group Was Studied
This was the first study to broadly examine the outcomes of patients diagnosed with peritoneal and pleural mesothelioma, according to the authors.
“Mesothelioma, in either case, is often seen around the country as a disease that can’t be treated,” Kluger said. “And when in both places, it’s viewed as a double whammy with no chance of surviving. But this study showed otherwise.”
Study results included:
- Median overall survival of 33.9 months from initial intervention.
- One-, three- and five-year survival rates were 84%, 43% and 34.4%, respectively.
- Median survival of 33 months for those first diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma and 36 months for those with an initial diagnosis of peritoneal mesothelioma.
By comparison, the median survival period for all patients diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma is just eight months, according to the extensive Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database that is used by the National Cancer Institute and includes the records of more than 18,500 patients.
Patients with single-site disease treated with a multimodality approach had an estimated median survival of six to 32 months for pleural mesothelioma, and 34 to 92 months for peritoneal mesothelioma.
“We were surprised by what we found in our study of patients here, but also pretty impressed,” Kluger said. “There were patients able to get treatment of both the chest and the abdominal cavity. These patients can be treated and not just palliated.”
Second Disease Site Often Develops Quickly
Patients who were treated only with palliative care were not included in the study.
Only those who received operative treatment of at least one cavity with intent of extending survival were used. Researchers also included epithelioid, sarcomatoid and biphasic subtypes of disease.
Among the patients in the study, 54% were diagnosed with second-cavity disease within the first year after the initial diagnosis.
The median time to second diagnosis for those patients was 4.1 months. And the median overall survival in that group was 26.6 months.
Peritoneal disease was identified first in 66% of the patients.
Approximately 3,000 patients are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year in the United States. An estimated two-thirds of them have the pleural type.
Survivors Provide Living Proof
The number of cases that include pleural and peritoneal disease is unknown, according to the study authors, but the presumption is that cases are extremely rare.
Although neither were part of this latest study, Randy Jarreau in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Tina Herford in Los Angeles continue to thrive. They provide inspiration for others struck by the two most common types of mesothelioma.
Jarreau, who was first diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma in 2012, has had aggressive surgery in the abdominal and thoracic cavities at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, after enrolling in a clinical trial.
Herford was diagnosed first with pleural mesothelioma in 2016 and a year later with the peritoneal type. She underwent two extensive surgeries at the UCLA Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The study emphasized that the presence of disease in both places should not discourage patients from seeking multimodality treatment aimed at prolonging survival.
“The care has to be tailored to each individual patient,” Kluger said. “There is hope for these patients, but they need to seek care at a center that really knows how to treat both diseases.”
Share This Article
1 Cited Article Sources
The sources on all content featured in The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com include medical and scientific studies, peer-reviewed studies and other research documents from reputable organizations.
- Letica-Kriegel, A. et al. (2020, January). 50 Patients with Malignant Mesothelioma of Both the Pleura and Peritoneum: A Single Institution Experience. Retrieved from: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07409-5