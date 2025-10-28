For cancer patients, flexibility at work is often the only way to stay employed while undergoing treatment. A national survey of 212 cancer patients reveals how the ability to adjust work schedules, work from home or take time for rest can be the difference between staying employed and being forced to step away during treatment. As more employers enforce return-to-office mandates, this research highlights how flexible work helps patients maintain income, protect their health and improve quality of life during recovery.

Key Takeaways

Among cancer patients offered flexible work, 76% said it improved their overall quality of life during treatment.

Nearly 3 in 4 cancer patients (70%) said return-to-office mandates put them at a disadvantage in the workplace.

More than 4 in 5 cancer patients (82%) believe remote work arrangements should be recognized as a workplace accommodation under disability rights law.

How Flexibility Supports Healing and Quality of Life

Nearly half of cancer patients (48%) described flexible work as “a comfort that eased a difficult time.”

More than 1 in 3 (37%) called flexible work arrangements “a lifeline that made work possible.”

Nearly 4 in 10 cancer patients (39%) said they weren’t sure what they would have done if flexible work arrangements hadn’t been available.

More than 1 in 4 (28%) said they would have continued working in person despite difficulty.

Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) said they would have taken unpaid leave instead.

Nearly 1 in 10 (9%) said they would have quit their job altogether if flexible work arrangements hadn’t been an option.

Top industries most likely to offer flexible work arrangements during cancer treatment:

Marketing Tech Real estate Law Healthcare

Flexibility Strengthens Careers and Recovery Paths

Nearly 1 in 5 cancer patients (18%) said flexible work arrangements positively affected their promotion or advancement opportunities.

18% said it improved their visibility with leadership or management.

17% said it strengthened relationships with coworkers.

13% said it benefited their long-term career trajectory.

12% said it had a positive impact on salary raises or bonuses.

When Workplaces Lack Flexibility, Patients Pay the Price

Nearly 3 in 4 of all cancer patients (70%) said return-to-office mandates put them at a disadvantage in the workplace.

More than half of all cancer patients (55%) were not offered the option of flexible work arrangements during cancer treatment.

Nearly 1 in 5 cancer patients who were required to work in person ultimately left their jobs.

More than half of all cancer patients (52%) said they avoided applying for jobs that weren’t remote-work friendly.

More than 1 in 4 of all cancer patients (28%) said they didn’t feel comfortable disclosing their diagnosis to their employer, often due to fears of stigma.

18% of all cancer patients said their employer suggested taking leave or quitting might be “best for everyone” during treatment.

More than 4 in 5 of all cancer patients (82%) believe flexible work arrangements should be recognized as a workplace accommodation under disability rights law.

Compassionate Workplaces Help Patients Thrive

When asked what message they’d want employers to hear about the role of flexible work arrangements for people with cancer, respondents shared powerful and deeply personal reflections. Many described flexibility not as a perk, but as a lifeline that allowed them to continue working, maintain dignity and prioritize their health during treatment.

“Remote work can be a lifeline for people with cancer, allowing them to continue contributing meaningfully while managing treatment and recovery.” – Woman, 54, cancer patient.

“Employers need to be flexible and not treat sick employees as burdens.” – 62-year-old man with cancer

“It’s hard enough to have cancer and be treated for it. Remote work helps ease that burden.” – 55-year-old woman with cancer

“Remote work could aid in the healing and recovery process.” – 56-year-old man with cancer

“Put yourself in their shoes and think about what you would want for yourself. This kind of compassion promotes loyalty and gratitude.” – 47-year-old woman with cancer

Pleural mesothelioma survivor Michael Cole also emphasized how flexibility could have made a difference during his own experience with cancer treatment. He tells us, “Remote work can be a big help for those having mesothelioma. Mesothelioma treatments can make it difficult, if not impossible, to hold down a full- or part-time job requiring a person to work outside the home. It may be possible, however, to work remotely from home. After returning to work, I found it increasingly difficult to maintain a strict work schedule and to commute to and from my workplace. Working from home allows me more flexibility to manage my own schedule and avoid the stress of commuting.”

Michael also reflected on the value of flexibility for caregivers supporting loved ones during treatment. He says, “It would have been a huge help if my wife were able to work remotely during the early years of my illness. A caretaker isn’t always directly engaged with the patient, but they do need to be there. Being able to work remotely allows the caretaker to be there for the patient while also maintaining an income. This would be a huge help in a situation where the only other options would be to stop working or hire someone to stay with them.”

Methodology

We surveyed 212 cancer patients to explore the role of flexible work arrangements for cancer patients navigating treatment and recovery. The average age of respondents was 55; 65% were women, 34% were men, and 1% were non-binary. Due to rounding, some percentages in this study may not total 100% exactly.

About The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com is the nation’s most trusted mesothelioma resource. We provide patients and families with personalized support, help them access financial and legal resources, and connect them to top specialists and cancer centers across the nation. All of our services are free and built to guide you through every step of your mesothelioma journey.

