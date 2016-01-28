What Can We Help You Find?

Renowned mesothelioma specialist Dr. David Sugarbaker defines mesothelioma cancer.
Exclusive interview with a pioneer in the mesothelioma community Dr. David Sugarbaker | 30:37

Asbestos.com

Experience You Can Trust

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com provides all our visitors with award-winning content, as well as the most comprehensive, accurate and reliable medical and health information for you and your loved ones.

Professional Contributors

Get to know our network of survivors, board-certified doctors and health care professionals who write and medically review our content.

Dr. Jacques Fontaine
Thoracic Surgeon & Contributing Writer
Dr. W. Charles Conway
Oncologist & Contributing Writer
Joe Lahav, Esquire
Lawyer and On-Site Legal Advisor
Tejal Parekh
Registered and Licensed Dietitian & Contributing Writer
Dana Nolan, MS, LMHC
Mental Health Counselor & Contributing Writer
Emily Ward
Cancer Advocate & Long-Time Mesothelioma Survivor
The Mesothelioma Center's Dedicated Patient Advocates
Meet The Mesothelioma Center's dedicated Patient Advocates Karen Selby, RN | 1:34

The Mesothelioma Center

Get the Help You Need

We are here to help you and your family with every phase of the mesothelioma journey. Our Patient Advocate team has a combined experience of more than 30 years in assisting cancer patients, and includes a medical doctor, an oncology registered nurse and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Our Patient Advocates

Danielle DiPietro
Financial Advocate and VA-Accredited Claims Agent
Karen Selby, RN
Registered Nurse and Patient Advocate
Aaron Munz
Director of Veterans Department
Snehal Smart, M.D.
Medical Doctor and Patient Advocate
This is the best resource for anyone suffering from cancer due to asbestos. Thank you for helping me determine the best treatment plan for my cancer and being part of my miracle.
Karen F.
Mesothelioma Patient

Exclusive Stories and Health Content

Survivor Stories

Learn from our engaging profiles and first-person accounts how survivors like you or your loved one with mesothelioma are living years beyond their life expectancies.

Mesothelioma Survivor Tamron Little Shares Her Story
Peritoneal mesothelioma survivor shares her cancer journey Tamron Little | 2:30
John Conway | Mesothelioma Veteran Story
Mesothelioma survivor describes navy asbestos exposure John Conway | 2:16
Featured Articles

Read our exclusive and creative human-interest stories about topics that educate and enlighten you, while also bringing attention to issues that shape your diagnosis and treatment.

Latest News

Latest Blogs

Connect with Our Community

The patient advocates of The Mesothelioma Center

Get in Touch

Have a question? Contact one of our Patient Advocates and get the answers you need.

Elder people sitting in a support group meeting

Join Our Support Group

Connect, share stories and learn from the experiences of others coping with mesothelioma in one of our support groups.

Woman with a headset microphone on looking at computer screens

Press & Contributors

Seeking an interview or interested in becoming a contributor? Contact us using one of the following links.

Patient Advocates walking for miles 4 mesothelioma

Giving Back

We help support charities, hospitals and awareness groups working to help people impacted by asbestos and cancer.

UPCOMING EVENTS

