Asbestos exposure in the workplace can cause a number of major health problems. Long-lasting effects from the toxic mineral can contribute to several diseases, including lung cancer and mesothelioma. Appropriate safety measures always need to be taken when working with asbestos.

Working With Asbestos

Working with asbestos long term increases the risk of developing an asbestos-related disease. Cumulative short-term occupational exposures also raise your risk. On the job asbestos exposure is the No. 1 risk factor for mesothelioma, asbestosis, several types of cancers and other serious illnesses.

While asbestos use began to decline in the 1970s and asbestos mining ended in the U.S. in 2002, asbestos has continued to be imported into the country. Imported raw asbestos is mostly used in the chlor-alkali industry. Asbestos vehicle friction products, sheet gaskets and brake block imports have also continued, and some workers use these products daily.

The EPA and Biden-Harris administration announced they’d finalized an asbestos ban in March 2024. The new rule will gradually prohibit the use of chrysotile asbestos over the next 12 years, but asbestos products will still be actively used as industries make the transition. The EPA says, for example, asbestos sheet gaskets will be permitted through 2037 at the Savannah River Site industrial complex to ensure disposal of nuclear materials is safely handled.

In addition to direct contact at work, asbestos in the workplace can also pose a risk of secondhand exposure for family members who live with employees or others who come into contact with the exposed employee. There is no amount of asbestos exposure that is considered safe, according to the World Health Organization. Precautions should always be taken when working with asbestos.

The mattress ticking, the pillow ticking, even the curtains on the racks – everything was laden with asbestos. After about 6 weeks of showing contractors around the ship, the Navy came in and taped everything off, confirming the dust was asbestos. By then, though, it was too late.

Jobs With the Highest Risk of Legacy Asbestos Exposure

Some occupations have heavy or intense exposure to legacy asbestos, which is asbestos that still exists in places or products from the past, putting workers at high risk. Mechanical work on older industrial equipment and occupations on older military bases are jobs at particular risk of asbestos exposure.

Construction workers have some of the highest rates of asbestos exposure. Older commercial buildings, schools and homes can contain legacy asbestos. The mineral was heavily used in the cement, roof, insulation and flooring of these buildings. Many workers who encounter these products are at a higher risk of exposure-related illnesses.

Occupational Legacy Asbestos Exposure

Construction Work Cement sheets, drywall, masonry compounds, paint, roof shingles, spackling and vinyl floor tiles are all examples of asbestos-containing materials used in construction. Construction work on homes or buildings built before the 1980s can be especially dangerous. Firefighting Burning asbestos building materials can release toxic fibers carried in smoke. Firefighters also encounter asbestos-contaminated ash or debris. Firefighters’ families can be at risk of secondary asbestos exposure from contaminated ashes on hair, skin or clothes. Industrial Workers Trade laborers, mechanics, forepersons, welders, millwrights and smelters were historically exposed to asbestos during manufacturing. Industrial workers today are exposed to asbestos in older machine parts and construction materials used to build the factories and plants. Power Plant Workers Asbestos in old boilers, pipes, gaskets, cement and insulation put workers inside power plants at risk. Poor ventilation in many plants may also increase the risk of asbestos exposure, even for administrative staff working within the building’s offices. Shipyard Workers Today, shipyard workers may encounter asbestos in older construction materials and machinery. Decommissioning old ships can pose an increased risk because asbestos was historically used throughout ships from boiler rooms and engine rooms to sleeping quarters.

Additional high-risk occupations include manufacturing and mining. Custodians and teachers who work in older buildings are also at a higher risk of exposure to legacy asbestos.

If asbestos is left undisturbed, it typically isn’t a significant threat. However, if aging fibers are disturbed, they can crumble and contaminate the air with microscopic particles. Toxic asbestos fibers can also become airborne during a fire or a natural disaster.

My dad worked in the boat business as a CPA. He would put on his jumpsuit and help out in whatever way he could. He would come home from work with the jumpsuit on. I remember my sister and I running up to hug him. He would pick us up with the jumpsuit on. Of course it had asbestos on it.

Health Risks of Asbestos Exposure

The more exposure to asbestos you experience, the higher your chances of developing an asbestos-related disease. This is called a dose-response relationship. A 2024 Italian study, for example, showed regular exposure among asbestos cement workers led to a considerable number of deaths from asbestos-related diseases.

The study focused on 12,963 asbestos cement workers between 1960 and 2012. More than 50% of the workers died from asbestos-related disease including asbestosis, asbestos-related lung cancer, pleural and peritoneal mesothelioma.

Patients inhale asbestos, most of the time, during their line of work. It causes chronic inflammatory changes in the lung lining, leading to genetic changes in a cell that then changes into a cancer cell.

Inhaled asbestos can lodge in the body and cause irritation that can eventually develop into benign and malignant conditions. Asbestos-related diseases include asbestosis, asbestos-related lung cancer, COPD, laryngeal cancer and mesothelioma.

Long-term asbestos exposure in the workplace is the most common cause of mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the lining of internal organs. The most common form of the disease is pleural mesothelioma, which affects the lining covering the lungs. Workers with years of exposure have an 8% to 13% risk of developing mesothelioma.

How to Identify Asbestos in the Workplace

Identifying asbestos can be tricky because it may resemble other harmless products. We spoke with asbestos abatement expert and industrial hygienist Tony Rich, who explained to The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com that “one visual clue that a material may be made from asbestos is the presence of small fibers or bundles of fibers within the material itself. But many times, the fibers are so small they can’t be seen with the naked eye. To be sure, samples need to be taken and sent to a lab for testing to confirm that the material is asbestos.”

Being aware of products known to contain asbestos may help you better identify them in your workplace. If you suspect asbestos products are present, following proper safety protocols can protect you and your colleagues while waiting for confirmation.

Identifying signs of asbestos exposure at the time it occurs isn’t typically possible. Signs generally only become clear when diseases develop and their symptoms appear decades after the exposure took place. There is no test to confirm if you’ve been exposed to asbestos, but your doctor can ensure you have regular screenings to detect any disease development as early as possible.

I would say that a very careful occupational history needs to be taken from people who develop mesothelioma. Even if they are not aware of asbestos exposure, an occupational history may uncover even a short period in an at-risk occupation or location that the affected person may not have identified as a source.

Common Products Containing Asbestos

Products that once commonly used asbestos for its durability and heat resistance are construction materials, textiles and vinyl. Asbestos-containing products also include automotive parts, particularly friction parts such as brake pads, gaskets, clutches and transmission plates.

Workers in a number of professions can encounter legacy asbestos products as well as recently imported asbestos parts. Auto workers and oilfield maintenance workers, for example, can encounter oilfield brake blocks, aftermarket automotive brakes and linings and asbestos sheet gaskets in their daily job activities.

While some products deliberately used asbestos, others were accidentally contaminated with the toxic mineral. Talc, for example, is also a mineral and is commonly used in products such as cosmetics and industrial paint. It can become contaminated, putting workers such as painters, barbers, hairdressers and cosmetologists at risk, as well as those manufacturing talc-based products.

Historically, workers were exposed to an array of asbestos products, putting them at significant risk of adverse health effects. In the past, workers may have known they were working with asbestos products, but they may not have been warned about their dangers.

I worked on old boilers, which were encased in asbestos. At that time, asbestos was considered a state-of-the-art insulator. It was fireproof.

What Does Asbestos Look Like?

Natural ore asbestos looks like colorful rocks that can be blue, green, white, gray or brown. It’s made up of fibrous thin crystals. All forms of asbestos fall into 2 categories: Amphibole and serpentine.

Amphibole asbestos fibers are brittle, needle-like and range in color from green to blue to brown. Serpentine fibers are long and curly, and chrysotile is often white in color. In total there are 6 main types of asbestos that can come in various mineral forms. Every type of asbestos causes mesothelioma.

What the Different Types of Asbestos Look Like

Actinolite It typically appears green in color and can appear colorless or pale green under a microscope. It can be found in chrysotile asbestos, vermiculite and talc but isn’t used commercially. Amosite It appears brown in color. Considered one of the most hazardous types of asbestos, it was mostly used in pipe insulation, cement sheets and ceiling tiles. Anthophyllite This type appears green or white in color. It was used in construction materials and insulation products and is a natural contaminant in chrysotile asbestos, vermiculite and talc. Chrysotile This asbestos type appears white in color. It accounts for around 95% of the asbestos in the U.S. It was widely used in building materials, as well as brake linings for vehicles, pipes and appliances. Crocidolite This appears blue in color. Its most common use was to insulate steam engines, but it was also used in pipe insulation, plastics and cement products. Tremolite It appears brown or gray in color. While not used commercially, it’s a natural contaminant in chrysotile asbestos, vermiculite and talc.

After the mineral is processed, it breaks down into fluffy fibers. While seeing the asbestos within products is usually difficult, it may sometimes be possible to see fibers if the material has been damaged.

With certain products, it may be easier to spot small fibers sticking out that look like small fuzzy pieces of frayed fabric. Testing is needed to officially confirm the presence of asbestos.

There was dust everywhere. We didn’t have any protective masks or any protection. It actually grinded and kicked the dust back up in our faces. We didn’t know at that time that it was asbestos and other minerals in the dust that was being kicked up. Basically the ship was a killing field.

Asbestos Regulations and Guidelines to Protect Workers

Agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the EPA have enacted strict guidelines to protect workers from asbestos. Despite regulations and guidelines, asbestos exposure continues to be a major cause of worldwide workplace deaths and a leading cause of illness and workplace injuries.

OSHA creates safe standards and highlights health hazards of asbestos. The EPA is in charge of keeping local and state employees safe from asbestos exposure in parts of the U.S. without an OSHA-approved state occupational safety and health plan.

These organizations ensure workplaces are inspected annually and ensure workers are properly trained. The EPA and OSHA can impose fines against employers who violate workplace standards. Employees also have the right to report any potential safety issues or injuries in the workplace through these agencies.

OSHA

When the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 passed, the U.S. Congress created OSHA. This agency is responsible for setting and enforcing workplace asbestos regulations, making sure workers are protected on the job.

OSHA sets standards for asbestos in the fields of general industry, maritime and construction. The organization defines asbestos limits, monitors exposure, lists prohibited activities, ensures workers are provided protective clothing and equipment and makes sure employers are compliant.

EPA

An act of Congress formed the EPA in 1970. The agency is charged with creating and enforcing regulations aimed at protecting human health and the environment. The EPA has the authority to sanction, fine or take other measures against violators.

Through the EPA’s Asbestos Workers Protection Rule, the agency protects state and local employees who may experience asbestos exposure on the job in states without OSHA’s asbestos standards. The WPR adds another layer of protection to employees working in construction, custodial, and automotive brake and clutch repair. The rule protects these workers from the health risks of asbestos exposure to the same extent as private sector employees.

NIOSH

Also established in 1970, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health conducts research and makes recommendations for the prevention of work-related disease and injury. NIOSH is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unlike OSHA and the EPA, NIOSH doesn’t have the power to enforce fines or penalties, but it assists in creating asbestos regulations.

For example, NIOSH has released recommendations over the years to limit workers’ asbestos exposure in Libby, Montana. The former mining town is considered one of the worst human-made environmental disasters. NIOSH also released warnings about the continued dangers of secondary asbestos exposure for workers in 2020.

State and Local Regulations

State and local laws vary across the country concerning asbestos in the workplace. Each individual state and locality may have its own rules and regulations to follow. For example, Washington state banned the use of asbestos vehicle brake pads and shoes. Local rules can lead to unique fines and penalties for specific uses of asbestos depending on the location.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in 2019 signed Bill A4416 into law creating one of the strictest asbestos laws in the country. The law prohibits the sale or distribution of asbestos-containing products statewide. Anyone who violates the law is subject to a fine of up to $2,500 per offense.

Employer Responsibilities and Compliance

According to OSHA, all employers must protect workers from toxic asbestos in the workplace. Employers are required to use administrative controls and provide employees with personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of asbestos exposure.

When I was an engineer for a pharmaceutical company, they didn’t tell us that asbestos was bad for you. All they said was to put on a little mask to not breathe in the dust.

If legal limits of asbestos exposure are exceeded, employers must provide medical monitoring. In workplaces where asbestos is present, employers must create regulated areas, control certain work practices and implement ways to reduce airborne levels.

OSHA requires all workplaces comply with standards to protect employees from asbestos. Records are also kept concerning asbestos exposure monitoring for at least 30 years. The same rule applies to employee medical surveillance records.

How to Handle Asbestos Safely in the Workplace

Employers are responsible for providing safe working environments, but workers can also follow best practices to ensure their safety. Trying to avoid disturbing or damaging asbestos, so it doesn’t become airborne is best but isn’t always possible. Employees should report any damaged asbestos-containing materials immediately.

Wearing NIOSH-approved respirators, using high-efficiency particulate air filters and other appropriate protective gear can minimize or avoid exposure. Don’t eat or drink in areas where asbestos may be present.

Key Tips for Asbestos Worker Safety

Previous Next Tip 1: Avoid dry cleanup methods like sweeping and shoveling, along with cleaning up any dry debris that could contain asbestos. Tip 2: Double bag all waste to dispose of potentially dangerous debris. Tip 3: Wear protective outer clothing that can be removed, cleaned safely or discarded to avoid carrying asbestos fibers home from the jobsite. Tip 4: Wear a NIOSH-approved respirator (N100 or P100) when performing work with asbestos-containing materials. Tip 5: Wet materials that may contain asbestos before cutting or breaking to help avoid fibers being released into the air.

After working with asbestos-containing materials, employees should wash any exposed body parts with soap and water. Clean your work area thoroughly unless asbestos-containing materials have been damaged or broken, which only a licensed asbestos abatement professional should handle.

If asbestos is accidentally released in the workplace, all work should immediately stop. Keep others away from the contaminated area. A small walk-in enclosure may be used to contain asbestos fibers.

Employee Asbestos Safety Training and Awareness

OSHA’s asbestos training requirements call for employers to train workers who may be exposed to airborne concentrations of asbestos at or above the Permissible Exposure Limit. Employees need training before beginning work that could result in asbestos exposure and have annual training.

OSHA Mandated Topics for Asbestos Training Health effects associated with asbestos exposure

Housekeeping requirements

How to respond if asbestos fibers are released in the workplace

Purpose, proper use and limitations of respirators and protective clothing in the workplace

Specific procedures used to protect workers from asbestos exposure

The relationship between smoking and asbestos exposure in increasing the risk of lung cancer

Ways to recognize signs of damage and deterioration of asbestos products

Where to find asbestos-containing materials

OSHA requires training in a language and format the employee understands. This means employers are responsible for ensuring training is translated into a vocabulary and language in which each employee can understand safety procedures, dangers of asbestos exposure and policies.

OSHA Asbestos Operations Classifications

The OSHA standard sets up a classification system for asbestos-related construction work, outlining mandatory practices employers must implement to minimize worker exposure. This system categorizes construction work into four distinct classes.

The 4 Classes of Construction Work Class 1: This involves the highest risk, including the removal of asbestos thermal system insulation.

This involves the highest risk, including the removal of asbestos thermal system insulation. Class 2: The removal of other asbestos-containing materials such as asbestos flooring and roofing is involved.

The removal of other asbestos-containing materials such as asbestos flooring and roofing is involved. Class 3: Repair and maintenance involving the disturbance of presumed asbestos-containing materials is involved.

Repair and maintenance involving the disturbance of presumed asbestos-containing materials is involved. Class 4: Maintenance and custodial activities where employees encounter, but don’t disturb asbestos products, or clean up waste from Class 1 to Class 3 activities are involved.

Employee training will vary depending on the role of the worker. Employees who perform Class 1 through Class 4 asbestos operations also need training on a number of other specific subjects. This could include removing asbestos-containing materials from certain areas like floor tiles or siding.

Our team connects with nearly 1,000 newly diagnosed mesothelioma patients each year. We speak with at least 6 patients per week who were exposed to asbestos on the job.

What to Do if You’re Exposed to Asbestos at Work

If exposed to asbestos while on the job, follow your official emergency procedures and incident response protocols from employee training. Report the incident to your employer and trade union with as many details as possible. Wash any exposed areas of your body and discard your clothing to limit your exposure and spread.

Action Plan If Exposed to Asbestos 1. Let your doctor know you may have been exposed to asbestos at work, so it becomes part of your medical history.

2. Discuss regular exams and screening tests with your doctor. Diagnosing an asbestos-related disease early means treatment can begin sooner.

3. Be aware of early signs of mesothelioma or other asbestos-related diseases.

4. If you experience any symptoms, connect with a specialist in asbestos-related diseases.

As we’ve noted, there are no immediate symptoms of asbestos exposure. Signs can appear years or even decades later.

If you are diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer, consider taking the step to learn more about the legal and financial compensation options available for you and your family. Compensation can cover medical bills, travel expenses and lost wages.

Common Questions About Asbestos in the Workplace