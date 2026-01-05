Millions of homeowners are turning to TikTok for DIY renovation inspiration, but many of the most popular projects may be putting their health at risk. We used AI-powered image detection to review more than 280 viral #tiling TikToks and surveyed more than 1,000 homeowners to understand how social media influences renovation behavior. The results point to a serious hidden hazard.

More than 1 in 8 TikTok renovation videos showed materials that have historically contained asbestos, including older tile patterns and black mastic adhesive. These videos often present demolition as quick and satisfying, yet they rarely mention the potential dangers that come with disturbing aging materials in older homes. Our survey strengthened this concern. Among homeowners with properties built before 1980, nearly all had attempted DIY renovations, and almost half removed materials without testing for asbestos. Another 17% did not know that asbestos is common in older flooring, adhesives or drywall.

This gap between online inspiration and real-world safety leaves many homeowners vulnerable to accidental asbestos exposure, which is why checking for hidden risks must be the first step in any renovation project.

Key Takeaways

More than 1 in 4 homeowners (28%) have tried a renovation idea from TikTok or other social media. Among them, 61% didn’t check for asbestos before removing flooring or walls, and 15% were unaware of the risks associated with asbestos.

Over 1 in 8 TikTok DIY renovation videos involve materials historically known to contain asbestos.

Among homeowners with houses built before 1980, 94% have done DIY renovations. Of these, 48% removed potentially hazardous materials without testing for asbestos, and 17% didn’t know asbestos is common in older floor tiles, adhesives and drywall.

Nearly 1 in 10 homeowners (7%) discovered they had disturbed asbestos-containing materials after a renovation, and 6% suspected they may have.

What TikTok Isn’t Showing: Asbestos Hiding in Plain Sight

Viral renovation videos may be visually satisfying, but they rarely show what might be hiding beneath the surface.

Our analysis found that 13% of TikToks under flooring searches and tiling hashtags showed flooring or adhesives with potential asbestos indicators. The top red flags included outdated tile patterns, unusual discoloration and black mastic adhesive, which was commonly used in older homes and often contains asbestos.

These visual clues are especially important because many homes built before 1980 contain asbestos in materials such as floor tiles, sheet vinyl, mastics, drywall, insulation and textured or popcorn ceilings. When these materials are scraped, sanded, pried up or broken apart, they can release microscopic asbestos fibers into the air. These fibers are dangerous to inhale and can remain suspended in the air for long periods of time.

Over a quarter of homeowners (28%) have tried a renovation idea after seeing it on TikTok or other social media platforms. Among them, 23% ripped up walls or flooring and the majority (61%) didn’t check for asbestos first. Another 15% didn’t know that asbestos was a potential risk in their home.

TikTok DIY trends often focus on fast demolition and dramatic before-and-after reveals. Many of the actions shown in these videos, such as removing tile, pulling up old flooring or tearing out walls, are exactly the types of tasks that can disturb asbestos-containing materials in older homes. Most creators do not mention asbestos testing, professional abatement or any protective steps that viewers should consider before attempting similar projects.

While these videos may seem harmless to someone watching for inspiration, they can unintentionally encourage risky behavior. The emphasis on speed and visual transformation often overshadows the need to understand what could be beneath old surfaces. Without clear warnings or safety guidance, viewers may try to follow these trends and unknowingly expose themselves to asbestos.

DIY Homeowners Are Ripping up Risks Without Realizing It

Millions of homeowners with houses built before 1980 are undertaking renovations without realizing that their projects may disturb asbestos-containing materials. When asbestos fibers become airborne and are inhaled, they can lodge in the lungs or abdomen. Asbestos exposure increases the risk of serious illnesses such as mesothelioma, lung cancer and asbestosis.

More than 9 in 10 homeowners with houses built before 1980 reported doing or supervising a DIY renovation. Nearly half (48%) removed materials such as flooring, drywall or ceiling tiles without testing for asbestos, and 17% were unaware of asbestos risks. Seven percent later learned they had disturbed asbestos during their project, while another 6% suspected they may have done so.

When asked about regrets, 5% admitted they would reconsider DIY renovations due to health concerns. Others (6%) discovered that previous homeowners failed to disclose asbestos risks. For anyone looking to buy an older home, taking time to ask about past inspections or arranging asbestos testing can help prevent unexpected safety issues later on. On average, homeowners were willing to spend $529 on asbestos testing and $2,285 for full asbestos abatement to ensure safety.

Asbestos Concerns Are Shaping Homebuyers’ Decisions

Some homeowners are thinking carefully about how asbestos may affect their renovation plans and housing choices. Their concerns affect how they evaluate older properties and the steps they take to protect their health and financial investment.

Twenty-nine percent of homeowners said that knowing about asbestos risks makes them more cautious when considering homes with vintage charm, and 37% would view a house with 9×9 floor tiles as a red flag unless the material had been tested.

The possibility of asbestos also shapes major purchasing decisions. Forty-one percent of homeowners said they would walk away from their dream home if it tested positive for asbestos, while nearly half (49%) said their decision would depend on the level of risk and the cost to remediate. Trust and reassurance matter as well. Most people (83%) agreed that an official asbestos-free certification would make them feel more confident about buying an older property.

Homeowners are also considering how asbestos affects long-term value. Eighty-seven percent believe that asbestos can lower a home’s resale value, and 58% believe that removing it could increase its worth.

Moving Forward With Informed Renovations

TikTok can spark creativity and confidence, but safety needs to guide every renovation decision, especially in older homes where asbestos may still be present. Many of the projects seen online involve removing materials that can release harmful fibers when disturbed, which is why checking for asbestos is an essential first step before starting any work. Testing or professional abatement may feel like an added expense, yet these measures provide meaningful protection for your health and your family’s well-being.

Being informed also matters when buying a home. Asking about past inspections, reviewing documentation or arranging your own testing can help you understand whether asbestos may be present and how it could affect your renovation plans. For peace of mind and expert guidance, connect with certified professionals who can help you make safe, informed decisions as you move forward.

Methodology

For this study, we analyzed over 140 TikTok videos using the hashtag #tiling to understand how many renovations show visible signs of potential asbestos. On average, these videos had 6.5 million views.

For the second half of this study, we surveyed 1,001 homeowners about any renovations they had done to their homes and whether asbestos played a factor in how they approached their repairs.

About Asbestos.com

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com is the nation’s most trusted resource for information on mesothelioma. We provide patients and families with personalized support, connect them to top specialists and cancer centers, and help them access financial and legal resources. All of our services are free and built to guide you through every step of your journey.

Fair Use Statement

This article’s findings and insights may be shared for noncommercial purposes only. Please include proper attribution and a link back to Asbestos.com when referencing or citing this content.