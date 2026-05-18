Mesothelioma Lawsuit Filings Highest Since Prepandemic Levels

Asbestos lawsuits climbed to 4,244 in 2025, the highest total since before pandemic-era court closures slowed filings nationwide. Mesothelioma cases crossed 2,000 for the first time in 6 years, according to KCIC’s 2025 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review. This closely watched industry report analyzes roughly 90% of all asbestos-related personal injury complaints filed in the United States.

The new data shows a litigation landscape that isn’t winding down. Filings have increased 3 consecutive years and now sit 15% higher than they were in 2022, erasing the slowdown that COVID-19 court closures caused in 2020 and 2021.

For people diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families, these numbers reflect something real: more claims, more legal activity and more pressure on companies and insurers to respond. Mesothelioma and lung cancer, the diseases at the center of this surge, can take 20 to 60 years to develop after asbestos exposure. That means the people filing today were exposed decades ago, frequently without knowing it. That long latency period helps explain why predictions that asbestos litigation would taper off haven’t come true.

Asbestos Filings Are Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Total asbestos lawsuit filings rose 5.8% in 2025, adding more than 200 lawsuits over the prior year. To put that in perspective, the 2025 total puts filings back in line with 2017 to 2019 levels, before the pandemic interrupted court operations across the country. The steady climb since 2022 reflects a litigation environment that has restabilized and shows no clear signs of slowing.

Some jurisdictions are changing faster than others. The top 4 jurisdictions for overall filings haven’t changed since 2019, but those familiar rankings don’t tell the whole story. While Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois continue to lead the country, New York and Philadelphia each saw significant jumps in 2025. Philadelphia filings rose 40% and New York filings climbed 25%.

The growth isn’t limited to those established venues, either. Richland County, South Carolina, entered the top 15 jurisdictions for the first time in 2025 after an 80% increase in filings. Middlesex County, New Jersey, also moved up, with a 41% rise tied largely to more mesothelioma lawsuits.

For patients diagnosed today, that trajectory matters. The legal infrastructure built around these cases is still growing, not shrinking.

Mesothelioma and Lung Cancer Are Dominating the Docket

The most important shift in the data isn’t just volume. It’s the type of cases. Lawsuits related to mesothelioma reached 2,035 in 2025, representing 48% of all asbestos filings. Lung cancer lawsuits made up another 40%. Together, serious cancer claims now account for 88% of all asbestos lawsuits filed in 2025. In 2016, that number was 74%.

This matters for anyone diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. More lawsuit filings means more legal activity, more settlements and more court decisions shaping what compensation looks like for families facing these diseases.

Talc Claims Are Reshaping Asbestos Litigation

Talc-only filings grew 47% in 2025 and are now a significant part of why overall asbestos filings have returned to pre-pandemic levels. The rise of talc-related mesothelioma filings is reshaping who gets diagnosed, who files and who gets named as a defendant.

People with concerns about asbestos exposure through talc, building materials or workplace contact can connect with a Patient Advocate for free help exploring their options and finding the right specialists. Advocates can help patients and families navigate next steps at no cost.