Talc Suits Surge 47% With More Mesothelioma & Women Plaintiffs

KCIC Consulting, which specializes in asbestos litigation, has released its annual report looking back at the 2025 lawsuit landscape in the U.S. Among some of the significant findings in this report is the 47% jump in a single year, which is the sharpest single-year increase in this category on record, for asbestos-contaminated talc lawsuit filings.

Overall asbestos lawsuit filings rose 6% nationally, and talc-only claims now account for 9% of these cases. Ovarian cancer lawsuits related to asbestos-contaminated baby powder and studies tying talc to this cancer have captured headlines over the last few years. But recent landmark mesothelioma talc lawsuits are helping raise awareness and perhaps inspiring more survivors to pursue compensation.

In 2025, 40% of all mesothelioma filings included a talc exposure claim. The share of mesothelioma lawsuits that involve talc has grown steadily and significantly over the years from just 16% in 2019.

The rise of talc-related mesothelioma lawsuits is also noticeably beginning to shift the typical demographics of who is filing these lawsuits. The typical person with mesothelioma and thus lawsuit plaintiff has traditionally been a man of roughly 76 years old. However, for talc-only mesothelioma lawsuits, plaintiffs are mostly women and tend to be younger.

A Shifting Plaintiff Profile: 57% of Talc-Only Plaintiffs Are Women

In 2025 KCIC found 57% of talc-only plaintiffs are women, compared to 18% of the overall asbestos plaintiff population. Historically mesothelioma lawsuits are rooted in occupational exposure in industries that generally hired more men than women. But talc in makeup and baby powder affects women consumers across the country and generations who were life-long users of talc-based products that could be contaminated with asbestos.

Mesothelioma has an exceptionally long latency period of 20 to 60 years, which means it takes many decades from when someone is exposed to asbestos to when their cancer develops. If occupational exposure happens when someone is 20 years old, for example, they may not experience mesothelioma symptoms until they’re 80 years old.

With talc, people were exposed as babies to talcum powder and may have begun wearing talc-based cosmetics as teenagers. They could be exposed again when they became parents and used talc baby powder on their own infants. Asbestos exposure from talc was happening in younger populations than with worksite exposure.

This is clear in the shifting age demographics among plaintiffs. Talc-only plaintiffs average 67 to 69 years old, compared to 76 for traditional asbestos plaintiffs.

How Talc Became Central to Mesothelioma Litigation

Talc deposits can be naturally contaminated with asbestos because these minerals develop close together in the earth. During the mining process, asbestos can be collected with the talc. These microscopic asbestos fibers can then be mixed into makeup and other personal hygiene products that include talc.

As awareness of this link has grown, so has litigation. The share of mesothelioma filings including a talc allegation has climbed steadily, from 16% in 2019 to 31% in 2023, 36% in 2024 and 40% in 2025.

Notably, talc-only cases are almost exclusively mesothelioma, making up 95.5% of that category. This distinguishes them from the broader asbestos filing population where lung cancer accounts for 40% of cases.

Not all manufacturers of cosmetic and personal care products containing talc are new to this litigation. But the numbers tell a clear story about how much it has grown. Talc claims are expanding the pool of defendants in asbestos lawsuits, broadening litigation that for decades was largely confined to industrial manufacturers.