$10.2M Talc Verdict Names Maker of Target, Walmart Store Brands

A Minnesota couple has won $10.2 million after a jury found that decades of exposure to asbestos-contaminated talc products caused the husband’s mesothelioma diagnosis. The verdict is believed to be the second-highest mesothelioma-related personal injury award in Minnesota history.

The defendants manufactured talc products under some of the country’s most recognizable brand names. The jury found the following companies responsible: Vi-Jon LLC, maker of Walgreens, Walmart’s Equate and Target’s Up and Up products; Sanofi, maker of Gold Bond; Merck, maker of Dr. Scholl’s; Johnson & Johnson; and Perrigo Co. of Tennessee. All were found to have made their products in a “defective and unreasonably dangerous condition” and to have failed to warn consumers.

Doctors diagnosed Daniel Heyer with mesothelioma in late 2024, when he was 43 years old. He testified at trial but is now on oxygen and confined to a wheelchair. He and his wife Nicole have four daughters between the ages of 7 and 15.

Heyer’s attorneys say he inhaled asbestos fibers from contaminated baby powder, body powder and foot powder throughout his childhood and adulthood. Medical and scientific research flagging dangers tied to these products goes back to 1924. Evidence at trial showed Vi-Jon didn’t investigate or test its products for asbestos, even after receiving repeated warnings.

The Link Between Talc Products and Mesothelioma

Talc and asbestos are both naturally occurring minerals. When mining for talc, asbestos fibers can become mixed in, contaminating the finished talc product. People who used talc-based powders regularly could have experienced decades of asbestos exposure.

As Karen Selby, RN and Patient Advocate tells us: “Unfortunately, the talc mined to be put in these products came from the same mines that asbestos came from. And oftentimes, the companies were not doing their quality assurance properly, and a lot of the talc and products were contaminated with asbestos. If you’re using powder every day and getting small doses of talc that may be contaminated with asbestos, over time, that can be a health hazard.”

While most people think of occupational asbestos exposure, contaminated talc also causes mesothelioma Dr. Jacques Fontaine, director of the Mesothelioma Research and Treatment Center at Moffitt Cancer Center, tells us. He adds, “That mesothelioma may not just be in the lining around the lung. It may be peritoneal mesothelioma, it could be other forms of mesothelioma.” Because mesothelioma has a latency period of 20 to 60 years, people diagnosed today were often exposed decades ago.

“This family is going through pain almost no one can understand and that did not need to happen,” said Shaina Weissman, an attorney for the plaintiff. “The jury in this case recognized that and acted accordingly.”

What the Heyer Verdict Means for People Exposed to Asbestos-Contaminated Talc

The Heyer verdict is part of a broader shift in asbestos litigation. In 2025 alone, talc lawsuit filings surged 47%, and 40% of all mesothelioma filings now include a talc exposure claim. As KCIC’s latest annual report shows, the people driving that growth don’t fit the traditional profile of an asbestos plaintiff.

As Jose Becerra, mesothelioma lawyer and partner at Ferraro Law Firm, tells us: “Lately, we’re also seeing an influx of cases involving just regular people who have no traditional occupational exposure to asbestos, who are primarily exposed in their homes using cosmetic products that contain talc or talcum powder products. We now know that many of these products that contain talc as an ingredient, unfortunately, are contaminated with asbestos.”

Heyer’s attorneys say the verdict sent a clear message about corporate accountability. “This is an important statement in Minnesota against companies that take our neighbors’ health lightly,” said Chad Alexander, co-counsel for the Heyers.For people diagnosed with mesothelioma linked to talc exposure, verdicts like this shape what compensation looks like and put pressure on companies and insurers to settle claims fairly. Anyone who suspects a history of talc exposure, or has already been diagnosed, can connect with a Patient Advocate for free help understanding their options.

For people diagnosed with mesothelioma linked to talc exposure, verdicts like this shape what compensation looks like and put pressure on companies and insurers to settle claims fairly. Anyone who suspects a history of talc exposure, or has already been diagnosed, can connect with a Patient Advocate for free help learning more about their options for compensation for diagnosis-related expenses.