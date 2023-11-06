Financial advocate and VA-accredited claims agent Danielle DiPietro works to make sure every mesothelioma patient and their families are able to deal with any unexpected financial hardship during their cancer journey. Her expertise ensures that everyone she assists has options for treatment. She also makes sure that every patient is able to utilize all aspects of their health insurance benefits.

Danielle began her patient advocacy journey in 2012 soon after graduating from the University of Central Florida. She became a VA-accredited claims agent in August 2016. Danielle also visits Veterans Service Officers across the U.S. through The Mesothelioma Center’s Veterans Outreach Program. The goal is to raise awareness about both the financial and medical burdens mesothelioma has on our nation’s veterans.

Dealing with cancer is something Danielle has been forced to endure in her personal life since 2014. It was then that her father-in-law was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and later passed away that same year after going through chemotherapy and having surgery. Danielle’s father was then diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019.

After having surgery, the cancer came back in 2022. Her father had another surgery and then chemotherapy before getting a clean bill of health in April 2023. Danielle saw the toll that chemotherapy can take on a person firsthand. She says being a patient advocate for mesothelioma patients made it easy for her to understand her dad’s situation and know what steps were needed to make sure he received the very best care.