State Funding Will Help Pennsylvania Schools Remove Asbestos

A new grant program with $75 million in state funding aims to keep Pennsylvania school children safe. According to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the money will be allocated to more than 100 schools, districts and education centers statewide to remediate asbestos and mold, improve school water infrastructure and install treatment devices to reduce lead exposure.

School districts in Lehigh County, for example, are set to receive $587,236. Allentown will receive $113,801, Salisbury Township will receive $457,920 to and Whitehall-Coplay will receive $15,515.

The School District of Philadelphia will receive about 10% of the funding. – Within the last 5 years, asbestos forced at least 11 schools in the district to close for abatement and remediation.

While the district’s $7.8 million is the maximum amount of funding for an individual school district, it’s a fraction of what’s needed to offset the costs the district has spent on building improvements. The district estimates it needs around $7 billion to recoup its losses.

These funds will reportedly be applied to offseting the $20 million cost to repair Frankford High School. The school was shut down in 2023 when damaged asbestos – which poses a particular risk of asbestos exposure – was found. The school isn’t expected to reopen to students and staff until the 2025-2026 school year.

“Our students should be able to drink clean water from the water fountains that isn’t going to make them sick,” said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. “They should be able to breathe clean air, free of mold and asbestos, and they should be in classrooms that are warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Our kids deserve to learn in world-class facilities that are safe and healthy.”

Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia Tony Watlington said in a statement: “The School District of Philadelphia is pleased that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has recognized the ongoing need for additional resources to manage environmental conditions in District schools and the vital work needed to maintain healthy and welcoming learning spaces.”

Asbestos Risks in Philadelphia Schools

The asbestos crisis in Philadelphia schools gained national attention in May 2018, thanks to The Philadelphia Enquirer’s reporting. In 2019, teacher Lea DiRusso was diagnosed with mesothelioma. Soon after, the school board warned other teachers about the potential risks of asbestos in classrooms.

Other local teachers who have been diagnosed with cancers have filed lawsuits against the School District of Philadelphia. These asbestos lawsuits claim the plaintiffs’ cancer was a direct result of working inside Philadelphia schools.

In October 2023, another 3 Philadelphia educators filed a lawsuit against the school district. The lawsuit claims their rights were violated when the school district allegedly punished them for protesting unsafe working conditions.

The teachers were working outside rather than inside the Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School during 2 teacher workdays. The teachers explained they were working outside in protest over more than 100 sources of asbestos found within Masterman in 2018-2019.

Toxic Asbestos Dangers

Dr. William Hite Jr., former superintendent of Philadelphia schools and current CEO of the education nonprofit organization KnowledgeWorks, says approximately 80% of Philadelphia schools were built before 1978 and likely contain asbestos. Asbestos use in building materials was widespread before the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Legacy asbestos in older structures poses a significant exposure risk today. Damaged asbestos can easily become airborne, leading to inhalation or ingestion of asbestos fibers.

Teachers, custodians, faculty and staff, as well as students can all be at risk for asbestos inhalation when old asbestos products decay or become damaged. Asbestos is the primary cause of mesothelioma and many other asbestos-related diseases. Once asbestos fibers are in the body, it can take decades for symptoms to develop. The latency period for mesothelioma is between 20 and 60 years.