Raging California Wildfires May Spread Toxic Asbestos

Thousands of people are under mandatory evacuation orders as uncontrolled wildfires rage in the Los Angeles area of Southern California. Others are also making the difficult choice to evacuate their homes and businesses as these deadly fires spread rapidly. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the area.

As these fast-moving flames consume homes, businesses, schools and industrial buildings, legacy asbestos in older structures can be released into the air. The dry winds causing flames to spread faster can also distribute asbestos throughout the region.

Dry conditions and strong winds are causing flames to spread faster. Meteorologists measured wind gusts in some parts of LA as strong as 100 miles per hour.

As Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization President and Co-Founder Linda Reinstein tells The Mesothelioma Center in an interview with her today, “With so many structures being destroyed, it’s unknown how many of them may contain legacy asbestos. The amount of asbestos contamination across the entire area is immeasurable.”

Assistant Medical Director Dr. Puneet Gupta of the Los Angeles County Fire Department shared with the Associated Press that he’s personally hearing indications from hospital doctors that there’s an uptick in patients with breathing problems in area emergency rooms. The scale of this hasn’t yet been confirmed with area hospitals.

Poor air quality from the fires is a health concern for everyone in the area and especially for those with underlying health concerns like a history of malignant mesothelioma or lung cancer.

Fires Burning Legacy Asbestos in Older Homes and Buildings

The fires have burned hundreds of homes and businesses. Flames severely damaged the Palisades Charter High School, for example. It’s a popular Hollywood filming location. No students were in the building as they’re still on winter break.

Palisades Charter High School was founded in 1961 when asbestos use in schools was common. Asbestos products in schools can include tile floors and ceilings and other construction materials. Even chalkboards and laboratory hoods in science classrooms sometimes contained asbestos.

When structures containing asbestos burn, the material is damaged, sending dangerous fibers into the air. Soot, ash, smoke and asbestos fibers carried for miles on strong winds can expose people across the region. Many other schools in the LA area are closed as a precautionary measure since many of the fires aren’t under control.

“Hundreds of structures will most likely be lost,” Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park told The New York Times. “This is going to be devastating, a devastating loss, for all of Los Angeles.”

Health Affects of Asbestos Exposure

Asbestos fibers can cause inflammation and scarring if inhaled or ingested. This irritation can change the DNA of cells, potentially leading to the development of asbestos-related cancer.

Asbestos is the primary cause of mesothelioma. It’s also the cause of other asbestos-related diseases including lung cancer, ovarian cancer, laryngeal cancer and asbestosis.

There is no safe level of asbestos exposure. Anyone with a history of asbestos exposure should make their doctor aware of this history and discuss any concerns and questions they may have or symptoms they may experience. Doctors often recommend those with prolonged or heavy exposure have regular screenings.

Staying Safe During a Wildfire

First and foremost, getting to safety is essential if a wildfire is actively burning in your area. Be familiar with your local community’s evacuation routes and evacuate if told to do so.

Reinstein, who is also a resident of LA, noted in her conversation with us: “Anyone in the fire zone must take protective measures to ensure they don’t inhale dangerous asbestos fibers. That can mean wearing the right protection and evacuating if you’re told to do so.”

According to the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. experiences an average of 67,000 wildfires yearly. These fires burn 7 million acres of land annually.

While you may be at a safe distance from the flames, smoky conditions can pose a risk of asbestos exposure. Microscopic asbestos fibers may be lurking in smoke and ash.

Wearing an N-100 or P-100 respirator can help you avoid inhaling airborne asbestos fibers during a wildfire. A portable air cleaner or an air purifier may help keep indoor pollution levels low.

Reporting from the Associated Press indicates sales of masks and air filters are on the rise in the area. This could make finding personal protective equipment challenging.

Protecting Yourself From Asbestos After a Wildfire

After the fire, you may encounter toxic asbestos while walking through areas impacted and especially when cleaning up debris. Take appropriate precautions to protect yourself.

Reinstein added, “Taking appropriate measures after the fires finally end is just as important. You don’t want to be unprotected while cleaning up potentially toxic debris left behind.”

Wildfire Cleanup Safety Tips

Clean up soot and ash with a HEPA vacuum.

Don’t move damaged construction materials unless it’s necessary.

Double bag all debris.

Seal all materials with plastic sheeting and duct tape.

Wear personal protective equipment.

Wet down any material that may contain asbestos before handling them.

Wet wipe or vacuum any non-movable objects with a HEPA filter to prevent asbestos from becoming airborne.

Hire an asbestos abatement company if you need to remove large amounts of asbestos-containing materials after a wildfire. Professionals can test for asbestos, follow the proper regulations and guidelines for safe removal and will have the appropriate equipment to remove these dangerous materials safely.

Damaged buildings may be torn down after a natural disaster like a wildfire. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, asbestos fibers can remain airborne between 4 and 80 hours after being disturbed. This can also expose people to asbestos and even cause contamination of water sources.

Asbestos Found After Recent Fires

In 2023, a fire at a World War II era wooden hangar scattered asbestos-containing debris as far as 3 miles from the hangar. On November 7, a U.S. Navy Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin, California, caught fire. Even though firefighters extinguished the flames the same day the fire started, flare-ups continued for several weeks.

Dangerous chemicals were released across Southern California from the fire. Some nearby homeowners had to hire professionals to remove potentially toxic debris from around their homes. Others had testing done to confirm that the debris contained asbestos.

The U.S. Navy has spent more than $123 million in clean-up costs following the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Naval bases and shipyards pose a high risk of asbestos exposure. Asbestos was widely used in large quantities to build naval vessels. It was a popular building material since it resists high temperatures and corrosion.

Some Hawaii residents also had to take precautions from asbestos while cleaning up from a wildfire in 2023. The August fire on the island of Maui sent toxins into the air and the sea. Many of the burned structures were built before 1980, leaving dangerous debris behind. The fires killed at least 102 people.

The fires also caused an air emergency. Officials warned residents not to breathe in the air as the fires burned because it was contaminated with asbestos. A hurricane in the central Pacific knocked down power lines, sparking the fires.

Featured image from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention.