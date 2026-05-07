East Wing Debris Dump Leaves Asbestos Questions Unanswered

Soil at a public golf course in Washington, D.C., has tested positive for lead, chromium and other toxic metals. The National Park Service released the data after the Trump administration dumped debris from the White House East Wing demolition at East Potomac Golf Links. The findings have intensified an ongoing legal fight over public safety and federal transparency. Among the most pressing concerns: asbestos testing on some of the debris samples was never completed.

Linda Reinstein, president and CEO of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, tells us, the untested samples aren’t a minor issue. She explains: “Three samples never got tested for asbestos. That isn’t a minor oversight, it’s a serious gap in a process that should have been airtight from the start. Legacy asbestos kills and incomplete testing doesn’t protect anyone.”

The East Wing, first built in 1902 and renovated extensively in the 1940s and 1950s, likely contained asbestos in its insulation, flooring and other materials. Builders widely used asbestos during that era before its health dangers were fully understood, making the lack of public notice about the dump especially concerning to public health advocates.

The dump has since sparked multiple lawsuits from preservationists and asbestos advocates who say the administration sidestepped federal environmental laws. So far, the government hasn’t released any records to support its claim that workers handled the project safely.

Jacobs Engineering Group, a Park Service consultant, prepared the interim report containing the data. The firm collected dozens of soil samples at the course and sent them to an independent lab for testing. All findings are now available on the Park Service’s website.

What the Contamination Data Shows

More than 24 soil samples collected between Oct. 28, 2025, and April 2, 2026, showed measurable levels of lead, chromium and other contaminants. None of the samples exceeded what the EPA considers a safe level of lead at industrial and commercial sites. But some samples exceeded limits that California regulators set, applying stricter standards than federal rules require.

Reinstein tells us the findings confirm what ADAO has argued since the dump began. “These test results confirm what we’ve been saying since October: the Trump administration dumped demolition debris on a public golf course without telling anyone and now we know that debris contains toxic metals. The public deserves answers.”

Many public health experts say no amount of lead exposure is safe. Joseph G. Allen, a professor of exposure assessment science at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, reviewed the interim report and warns that lead doesn’t stay where workers dump it. People track it indoors on their shoes, meaning golfers and visitors could carry contamination off the course without knowing it.

This is similar to how asbestos fibers can be spread as well. Asbestos fibers can stick to hair, clothing, shoes and skin. If present at the golf course as well, these toxic mineral fibers can potentially be brought inside the golf club and to people’s homes, putting their families at risk too.

How East Wing Debris Was Quietly Dumped at East Potomac Golf Links

Starting in October 2025, the Trump administration began dropping truckloads of dirt and debris from the East Wing demolition at East Potomac Golf Links without public notice. Workers deposited the debris, including mud, rebar, plaster and other demolition materials, between the 4th and 9th holes. The dump started the same month the demolition of the East Wing took place.

In December 2025, the administration moved to terminate a 50-year lease the nonprofit National Links Trust held to manage East Potomac and 2 other public courses in the capital. That move came as plans emerged for a major renovation of the 105-year-old course. President Trump says he wants to transform it into a championship course, which would likely end the existing mini-golf area and a nearby roadway popular with cyclists and runners.

The Interior Department claims the process followed all required standards. “The soil was tested multiple times and this project passed all standards set by law,” says Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the department. “This thorough process was followed to ensure the transfer was safe for the public.” The Park Service also noted that workers collected a second batch of 14 samples on April 23 and those results aren’t available yet.

Asbestos Testing Gaps Raise Concerns

The interim report states lab tests found no asbestos in the initial soil samples. But the report also revealed that workers didn’t test 2 of the samples for asbestos at all. The lab also couldn’t test a third sample after its container broke during shipment.

That lack of transparency raises serious concerns because the East Wing, first built in 1902 and extensively renovated in the 1940s and 1950s, likely contained asbestos in its insulation, flooring and other construction materials. Builders widely used asbestos during that era because of its fire-resistant properties and low cost. Demolishing older structures without proper safeguards can lead to asbestos exposure, releasing microscopic carcinogenic fibers into the air.

Asbestos fibers cause mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer, as well as lung cancer and asbestosis. These diseases can take 20 to 60 years to develop after exposure, which means people who came into contact with demolition debris may not see health effects for decades.

ADAO Has Been Demanding Answers Since October

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization has pushed for transparency about asbestos handling during the East Wing demolition since October 2025. After months of unanswered Freedom of Information Act requests to multiple federal agencies, ADAO filed a lawsuit on January 7, 2026, naming the Executive Office of the President, OSHA, the EPA, the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service.

ADAO’s lawsuit sought records documenting whether workers found asbestos in the structure, how crews handled asbestos abatement and how workers disposed of demolition debris. A White House spokesperson previously claimed precautionary measures were taken before demolition began, stating that “any hazardous material abatement was completed in September.” The government hasn’t released any records to support that claim.

Reinstein says the lack of response has gone on too long. “We’ve asked the federal government for basic safety records since October 2025. They haven’t provided them. Meanwhile, families are golfing feet away from a dump site that contains lead and chromium. This isn’t a political issue, it’s a public health emergency.”

A Preservationist Lawsuit Challenges the Dumping

The nonprofit DC Preservation League and two local residents filed a separate lawsuit in February 2026 to block the administration’s moves at East Potomac. The lawsuit argues the administration bypassed environmental reviews that the National Environmental Policy Act requires. In a recent legal filing, lawyers for the group wrote that the administration “dumped a cocktail of contaminants.”

“We knew that the demolition of the East Wing and the changes to East Potomac were legally toxic; now we know they’re environmentally toxic as well,” explains Norm Eisen, executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, which represents the DC Preservation League with Democracy Forward and Lowell & Associates. The group also sought emergency relief after reports that construction and tree removal could begin as early as May 4, 2026. Federal District Court Judge Ana C. Reyes declined to issue a temporary restraining order at a status hearing that morning.

Judge Reyes did order the administration to notify the preservationist group if plans changed. “I do not want a situation where something has happened and then I’m being told by the government or a foundation or a bulldozing company that it’s too late to do anything about it,” she stated. The case continues as advocates wait for the second round of soil test results.

What This Means for the Public

East Potomac Golf Links, near the Jefferson Memorial, has offered some of the most accessible public golf in the country for generations, with weekday rates as low as $42 for 18 holes. A championship redesign would likely end that access for the everyday golfers and families who’ve relied on it for years. The dump site sits in the middle of that active public space, where people walk, children play and debris can cling to shoes and clothing.

What makes this situation especially serious is that asbestos exposure often goes unnoticed. There’s no smell, no immediate symptoms and no way to tell with the naked eye whether dangerous fibers are present in the air or soil. By the time an asbestos-related disease appears, decades may have passed since the original exposure, making it nearly impossible to trace back to a single source.

Anyone with concerns about asbestos exposure from demolition debris or older buildings can reach out to a Patient Advocate for free help connecting with specialists and navigating next steps. They can also help explain the risks and what to watch for in the years ahead.