Asbestos-Linked Lung Cancer Claims Hit a Record High

Asbestos lung cancer lawsuit filings have hit their highest level ever recorded, according to KCIC’s newly released 2025 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review. The report states 1,714 lung cancer lawsuits were filed in 2025. That’s a 48% increase in lung cancer filings from 10 years ago when 1,156 lung cancer lawsuits were filed in the U.S., according to KCIC’s review of 2015.

Filings of asbestos lung cancer lawsuits have been increasing steadily year over year. While mesothelioma lawsuits dipped 16% from 2019 to 2021 during the pandemic, during that same period lung cancer cases actually increased 9% from 2019 to 2021. Lung cancer filings rose 10% from 1,364 in 2019 to 1,507 in 2020 and there was a slight dip of 1% from 1,507 in 2020 to 1,491 in 2021.

Lung cancer is the most common asbestos-related disease. But asbestos lawsuits related to lung cancer cases don’t always get the same media attention mesothelioma or ovarian cancer lawsuits do. That gap in coverage doesn’t reflect what’s happening in courtrooms across the country. But it could mean not all people diagnosed with asbestos-related lung cancer are aware of their legal options. Compensation from lawsuits can help cover treatment and other diagnosis-related expenses.

Lung Cancer’s Share of Asbestos Claims Has Nearly Doubled

Lung cancer filings now make up 40% of all asbestos litigation nationally. That’s a striking shift from 2016, when lung cancer claims made up roughly 25% of total filings. While mesothelioma lawsuits still represent the majority of filings at 48%, asbestos lung cancer lawsuits are closing the gap.

Lung cancer filings have increased more than 55% since 2018, making the 2025 record the latest point in a multi-year climb. And overall, asbestos filings increased 5.8% from 2024 to 2025, according to KCIC.

The long latency period of asbestos-related lung cancer means that exposures from decades ago are still producing diagnoses today. Workers who encountered asbestos in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s are the population most likely to be filing claims now.

What’s Driving the Increase in Lung Cancer Claims

Asbestos fibers cause lung cancer, a fact medical science has understood for decades. Once inhaled, these microscopic fibers lodge in tissues in the body, triggering irritation, inflammation and cellular damage over time. That cellular damage can cause cancer to develop.

Lung cancer symptoms can take 15 to 30 years to develop after asbestos exposure. Some workers exposed decades ago are just now developing symptoms and receiving diagnoses. That long latency period helps explain why experts expect the lawsuit filing trend to continue.

Lung cancer was often associated with smoking in the public’s perception, which has made asbestos lung cancer lawsuits challenging. But experienced asbestos lawyers have successfully litigated these cases, presenting testimony from medical experts, scientific research connecting lung cancer to asbestos and evidence of plaintiffs’ exposure. Evidence used to prove exposure caused a plaintiff’s lung cancer includes: employment records, medical imaging, pathology reports and doctor statements.

Courts evaluate these claims under a substantial contributing factor standard. For patients with smoking histories, both smoking and asbestos exposure can be found to have contributed, and a claim can still proceed.

What People Diagnosed With Lung Cancer Should Know

People diagnosed with lung cancer who worked in construction, shipbuilding, manufacturing or other industries known for occupational asbestos exposure have secured compensation through lawsuits. Negotiated settlements and verdicts can provide financial assistance for families facing treatment costs, lost wages and other diagnosis-related expenses.

In addition to lawsuits, asbesgtos trust funds may be a compensation option as well. When companies responsible for exposure go through bankruptcy protection and set up trusts, money is set aside to pay current and future legal claims. People exposed to that company’s asbestos products and with a confirmed lung cancer diagnosis can file claims with the trust through their lawyer. Trust fund claims can be filed at the same time as lawsuits against solvent companies.