Asbestos Advocates Sue Federal Agencies for East Wing Records

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization is suing the Trump Administration for access to records related to asbestos safety during the demolition of the White House’s East Wing. The lawsuit names the Executive Office of the President, U.S. Department of Labor – Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of the Interior and the National Park Service.

In the wake of the demolition of the East Wing in October 2025 and concerns about the presence and possible mishandling of asbestos fibers, the nonprofit asbestos advocacy organization spent months filing FOIA requests and formal letters. With their requests for details about inspection, abatement and disposal remaining unanswered, ADAO filed the lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act on January 7, 2025.

Speaking with us about the lawsuit, ADAO President and CEO Linda Reinstein tells us, “ADAO’s FOIA lawsuit is essential to protecting public health, ensuring safety and maintaining public trust. As a mesothelioma widow, I know firsthand the devastating consequences of asbestos exposure.”Asbestos exposure remains a serious public health concern. Inhalation of asbestos fibers is the primary cause of mesothelioma cancer and can also cause lung cancer, laryngeal cancer and ovarian cancer. Federal health officials have long warned that demolishing older buildings where asbestos may be present can pose risks to workers and the public if not handled properly.

When a historic federal building likely containing asbestos is demolished, the law requires safeguards and documentation. The White House should set the highest standard and not leave basic public health questions unanswered.

Asbestos Safety Questions Remain

The issue of asbestos in the East Wing following its demolition gained national attention when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned it in an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Bessent commented, “…I assume that maybe parts of the East Wing could have been asbestos, could have been mold, could have not fit with the design.”

The East Wing was torn down over three days in late fall. The scene drew crowds of onlookers who gathered near the White House to watch the unprecedented removal of the historic structure. As the demolition equipment clawed at the decades-old building, dust rose in the air, prompting concerns among advocates about potential asbestos exposure associated with older construction materials.

A White House spokesperson has since said precautionary measures were taken before demolition began, stating, “any hazardous material abatement was completed in September,” the month before work started, according to the lawsuit. However, the government hasn’t released any records documenting whether asbestos was found, how abatement was conducted or how demolition debris were handled during abatement.

Asbestos handling and disposal are highly regulated on both local and federal levels because of the dangers associated with the mineral. The United States has largely banned asbestos use.

Lawsuit Pushes for Disclosure

If released, the records sought in the ADAO lawsuit would detail what inspections and safety measures were taken. The documents could also describe which agencies oversaw the work, what procedures were followed on site and how demolition debris was handled, providing a clearer picture of how asbestos-related safety requirements were addressed during the project.

“We are asking the court to require the release of asbestos inspection, abatement, and disposal records mandated by federal law. Transparency is the only way to confirm that legally required measures to prevent legacy asbestos exposure were actually taken,” Reinstein said.

Public health experts say such records are important because asbestos-related diseases can take decades to develop. This long latency period makes documentation a key part of understanding how safety standards are applied during the demolition of older buildings.

“ADAO has been seeking these public records since October 21. Continued delays undermine the rule of law and public confidence,” Reinstein added. “ADAO is prepared to pursue further legal action to ensure disclosure, accountability and the protection of public health. The White House is not above the law.”

Outlining the East Wing’s History and Potential Asbestos Contamination

The East Wing of the White House served as the home to the first lady’s offices beginning in 1977 when Rosalynn Carter moved her office there. For nearly 50 years the East Wing was where the first lady’s role evolved and policy and advocacy were fostered.

First built in 1902, the East Wing underwent extensive repairs and renovations in the 1940s and 1950s. During that period asbestos products were widely used in construction, including in flooring and insulation. It was a popular material because of its fire-resistant properties and affordability before the mineral’s health dangers were fully understood.

The East Wing was demolished in October to make way for President Donald Trump’s commissioned 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Officials shared details about the new ballroom with the planning commission for the first time on January 8, 2026.