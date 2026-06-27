Libby’s Center for Asbestos Related Disease Closes After 25 Years

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Libby, Montana, will cease operations on Aug. 31, 2026, ending 25 years of care for a community still living with the consequences of one of the worst industrial asbestos disasters in U.S. history. The clinic will close after losing its federal grant, leaving more than 500 patients a year without access to free asbestos and lung cancer screenings and ending a research program that contributed to more than 150 scientific papers.

Libby’s vermiculite mining contaminated the city for decades, sickening thousands of residents and killing hundreds. CARD, which currently has 16 employees, first opened in 2000 to provide screenings, diagnoses and specialized long-term management of asbestos-related diseases.

Executive Director Tracy McNew said in a statement, “We are deeply grateful to the Libby community and to everyone who has supported CARD’s work for more than two decades. This community has helped change what is known about asbestos exposure, long-term community health needs, and public health response. CARD’s operations are coming to an end, but the impact of this work will continue.”

How Asbestos Changed Libby Forever

Vermiculite mining in Libby began in 1919, and the asbestos contamination it left behind forever changed the community. When W.R. Grace & Company took over the mine in 1963, it knew the vermiculite was contaminated and that asbestos exposure caused serious health problems, but it didn’t warn workers or residents.

The company even distributed leftover vermiculite for use in playgrounds, backyards, gardens and driveways across town, putting children and families in direct contact with asbestos fibers. Mining continued until 1990 and the health consequences continue to unfold today.

A study in Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology found an estimated 694 Libby residents had died of asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma, asbestosis and asbestos-related lung cancer. The same study found a 15-fold increased risk of mesothelioma among W.R. Grace workers compared to residents who didn’t work near the mine.

At least 1 in 10 people in Libby currently have an asbestos-related illness. Approximately 2,400 residents have received an asbestos-related disease diagnosis since the contamination began.

CARD directly assisted people in qualifying for specialized Medicare benefits and a Medicare pilot program designed for asbestos-related diseases. This allowed them to begin treatment earlier, which significantly improves outcomes. The clinic also built research partnerships with universities and government agencies that helped shape the country’s understanding of asbestos-related diseases.

Funding Cuts and Legal Battles

CARD received what it understood to be a 5-year grant from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in August 2024. The agency notified the clinic in June 2026 that it wouldn’t continue funding beyond the current budget year ending Aug. 31, with no further explanation.

A 2023 jury verdict found CARD had filed 337 false Medicare claims, resulting in nearly $6 million in fines and penalties. BNSF Railway, which won a share of that judgment, persuaded a county court to seize nearly all of CARD’s assets, including its building, before the U.S. Attorney’s office intervened and moved the case to federal court.

General Star Indemnity Company, a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, filed a separate suit alleging CARD misrepresented its application for a medical malpractice insurance policy. A lawsuit filed in Lincoln County District Court in October 2024 alleges medical malpractice, wrongful death and disabling of residents through opioid prescriptions following disputed diagnoses. That suit remains pending. McNew said the BNSF asset seizure significantly affected the clinic’s operations and created unresolved issues with federally funded assets.

What Patients Need to Do Now

CARD will continue grant-funded services through Aug. 31, 2026, including asbestos health screening, lung cancer screening, case management, outreach and education. Patients who still need a screening or have questions should contact the clinic now. Acting now gives patients the best chance of maintaining continuity of care through the transition.

Recommended Actions for CARD Patients

Contact CARD now to schedule any remaining screenings before Aug. 31.

Request your medical records from CARD as soon as possible, as records will remain accessible after closure.

Talk to a Patient Advocate about finding a specialist who can provide ongoing asbestos-related disease care and monitoring, particularly if you previously relied on CARD’s long-distance screening services.

Find out whether your diagnosis qualifies you for asbestos-related Medicare benefits. A Patient Advocate can help you navigate this process as well.

The CDC has issued a contract opportunity for a new Asbestos Screening, Innovation and Transition program in Libby, but no replacement for CARD’s services is in place yet. Patients shouldn’t wait for the new program before taking steps to protect their care. If and when it launches, the program would shift from a grant-funded clinic model to a federal contract structure focused on data analytics and predictive modeling, with an anticipated budget of $3 to $4 million annually.