Asbestos Found in Baby Powder Leads to Recall

Routine testing found asbestos in Dynacare baby powder, prompting The Dynarex Corporation to recall its product. The baby powder was sold on Amazon and distributed to 12 states for direct delivery.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the asbestos contamination. Asbestos researcher Anna Nowak tells The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com, “There is no situation in which products containing asbestos should be available for purchase, putting people unknowingly at risk.”

The company says the recall involves lot number B051 and item number 4875. It affects 62 cases of baby powder. The recalled product is in 14-ounce plastic bottles with an expiration date of December 28, 2026.

Cases of the baby powder were sent to distributors in: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin. We reached out to Amazon seeking comment, but haven’t yet received a response.

If you bought the product, discontinue use and return it for a full refund. For questions, contact Dynarex via phone at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200. You can also email recall@dynarex.com.

Dynacare baby powder expiration date

Potential Health Effects of Asbestos Contaminated Baby Powder

Dynarex wrote in a press release, “Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says so far there are no reported illnesses from the contamination.

People may not show signs of initial asbestos exposure. However, Nowack tells us, “The dangers of asbestos are well known, with proven links to cancer and other lung diseases.”

While no amount of asbestos exposure is safe, risk of disease is highest with significant exposure. This is called a dose-response relationship.

Dynarex also noted in its press release: “Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. If talc mining sites are not carefully chosen or if proper steps are not taken to adequately purify the talc ore, it may contain asbestos.”

The toxic mineral can cause several asbestos-related diseases. Asbestos is the primary cause of mesothelioma, for example. The latency period between initial exposure and the first signs of mesothelioma can be 20 to 60 years.

Talcum Powder Lawsuits

Asbestos-contaminated talc used in baby powder is at the heart of tens of thousands of lawsuits. Johnson & Johnson, for example, is facing more than 62,000 cases related to its talc-based products and cancer.

J&J recently tried to file for bankruptcy through a subsidiary. It’s the company’s third attempt to settle its asbestos litigation through the bankruptcy court.

Asbestos was heavily used in many industries and products. It can resist heat, electricity and corrosion. If asbestos fibers become airborne, people can inhale or ingest them.

Images courtesy of FDA.