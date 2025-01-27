Asbestos Warnings Issued as California Wildfires Continue to Burn

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued warnings to Altadena deputies about toxins in the air including asbestos. Deputies need to wear N95 masks to help prevent inhalation of airborne particles such as asbestos fibers.

The fire department’s hazmat team says the air in Altadena is “hazardous, containing lead, asbestos and other harmful particulates.” Many deputies have reported having red, burning eyes, coughs and headaches.

Since January 7, 2025, flames have consumed thousands of homes and buildings across southern California. Fires cause asbestos fibers to become airborne, which can then be inhaled.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates 73% of all structures in the area were built before 1980. Cement sheets, drywall, floor tiles, insulation and roof adhesives are some legacy asbestos materials sometimes in homes that can pose a health risk.

“Asbestos will be in these burned down older buildings and thus it’s best to wear a mask if you’re near the smoke to prevent excessive inhalation of any asbestos fibers,” thoracic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center Dr. Jeffrey Velotta tells us. “Wear masks if you’re in the area. If it’s a bad smoky area, then try to avoid being outside during that time.”

Decontamination of deputies’ uniforms after their shifts is also advised to avoid contaminating the firehouse. It can also help prevent potentially bringing home asbestos fibers and exposing loved ones to secondary asbestos exposure.

Fires Leave Behind Potentially Toxic Ash

After the fires are out, residents may want to return to their homes and search for beloved or valuable items. Disturbing or sifting through the ashes can be dangerous. Experts say ash left behind from these fires can be toxic. Burning items such as paint, batteries and pesticides can release lead or arsenic.

“Ash is not just ash. Go back to the garage or what’s in your home. What is your furniture made out of? What are your appliances made out of? What is your house made out of?” Scott McLean, a former deputy chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s communications bureau explains to the Associated Press.

Anyone sifting through fire-damaged materials could be putting their health at risk. When devastating fires affected Maui in August 2023, officials warned residents to avoid the debris. Authorities kept them out of contaminated areas of the island for almost 2 months. Surveys after the Maui fires found smoke and ash exposure raised heart and kidney issues.

“It really could take a long time to tease out all of the potential health effects of these particles” Mohammed Baalousha, a professor of environmental health sciences at the University of South Carolina, told the AP. He explained many complex chemical reactions are going on and many substances remain to be studied.

Wildfire Facts and Asbestos Health Affects

The fire dangers in southern California are ongoing. The Hughes fire in Los Angeles started on January 22, 2025. That fire alone threatens 14,000 structures. The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says only 1 of 6 fires in southern California is nearly contained.

This information from the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is accurate as of January 24, 2025. However, the situation is constantly evolving.

California Wildfires Data So Far

28 Fatalities

255 Separate wildfires in southern California

50,683 Acres burned

16,188 Structures burned

While much-needed rain is now forecast for southern California, mudslides may become the next threat. This could also mean that asbestos-contaminated debris and soil may spread further. There is no safe level of asbestos exposure. Inhaling or ingesting asbestos fibers can cause inflammation and scarring. The primary cause of mesothelioma is asbestos exposure. It can also cause other asbestos-related diseases, including asbestosis, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and COPD.