$9M Mesothelioma Verdict Over Asbestos Shotgun Shells

A Delaware jury awarded $9 million to the family of Eugene Schoepke, an Illinois hunter who died from mesothelioma in 2022. The lawsuit argued companies added asbestos to Remington and DuPont shotgun shells in the 1960s and failed to warn consumers, putting the public at risk.

Schoepke hunted for many years and repeatedly used these asbestos-containing shotgun shells for decades. Asbestos exposure is the primary cause of mesothelioma. Medical experts testified that every time he fired the shells, asbestos fibers entered the air.

As Patient Advocate Snehal Smart, M.D. tells us, “The potential dangers of asbestos in these shotgun shells are that with every shot, these microscopic fibers become airborne and settle onto hunting equipment. The shooter and others in the immediate area can all be exposed to this asbestos.”

She explains the risk wasn’t only to the hunter firing the shells and those present at that specific location at the time. She says the fibers on hunting gear and even the hunter’s skin or hair can mean they’re carried into their car or home, potentially exposing others as well.

Snehal explains, “These airborne fibers could then be brought back home to families where the fibers dislodge. Asbestos brought into the home can lead to secondary exposure and eventually mesothelioma, a rare and terminal cancer.”

Anyone who still uses these vintage shotgun shells could be putting themselves at risk of developing mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. We’ve looked and found 1960s vintage Remington and DuPont shotgun shells for sale in various online auctions. None of these auctions note the shells potentially contain asbestos and pose a health risk.

Legal experts see this verdict as a call for greater transparency in sporting goods manufacturing and ammunition safety. Advocates believe more families may come forward now if they discover similar past asbestos exposure. The case highlights the ongoing need to hold companies accountable for the long-term health risks their products cause.

Thomas C. Crumplar, one of the attorneys representing Schoepke’s family said, “The family is very pleased that the word has gotten out about the asbestos shotgun shells, which is something that had never been disclosed. They were the only manufacturer that put [asbestos] in there. The family wanted some accountability and we’re pleased that a Delaware jury has given some.”

Shotgun Shell Manufacturers Named as Defendants

The lawsuit identified several companies responsible for the shotgun shells. Defendants include a former DuPont subsidiary and Remington, now Sporting Goods Properties Inc.

DuPont Co. oversaw production when the shells were made in the 1960s. Specifically, the defendant in the asbestos-containing shotgun shells lawsuit is E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, now operating as EIDP, Inc., a subsidiary of Corteva, Inc.

Founded in 1802 in Delaware as a gunpowder manufacturer and a major military supplier, E.I. du Pont de Nemours evolved over more than 200 years into a diversified chemical and materials business. The entity named in the lawsuit separated from the merged DowDuPont and changed its name to EIDP, Inc. on January 1, 2023, and is legally distinct from the modern DuPont company.

Remington, now Sporting Goods Properties Inc., operated under DuPont’s control from 1933 and became a fully owned subsidiary by 1980. After 1960, despite known dangers, DuPont and Remington added asbestos to Remington and Peters shells. DuPont controlled manufacturing, safety and branding. The company concealed asbestos risks and failed to warn consumers, making the shells a joint product under DuPont’s oversight.

So far, neither DuPont nor Sporting Goods Properties have released any public statement about the verdict. With this outcome, both companies now face increased scrutiny about past product decisions and product labeling.

Hidden Asbestos in Hunting Gear

During the trial, evidence showed that asbestos was added to shotgun shell wadding after 1960. At this time, scientific experts had not only widely understood the cancer risks associated with asbestos but also actively communicated these dangers to manufacturers, urging them to limit exposure and implement safety measures. No other large ammunition producers chose this ingredient, making these shells uniquely dangerous.

Expert testimony explained how every shot would send microscopic asbestos fibers into the air where people nearby could breathe them in. Inhaled asbestos becomes trapped in tissue within the body, which can eventually cause inflammation and scarring. Over time, this inflammation can change the DNA of cells, becoming cancerous.

The case revealed gaps in product warnings and labeling, potentially leaving consumers unprotected. Most people wouldn’t know asbestos could be present in something like hunting gear. Advocacy groups hope the verdict will help update safety standards and product warnings across the ammunition industry.