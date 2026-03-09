Galleri Blood Test Fails To Reduce Late-Stage Cancers In Major Trial

A major clinical trial found that a blood test designed to catch cancer early didn’t significantly cut the number of late-stage diagnoses. Grail, the manufacturer of the test, reported the findings. The results suggest multi-cancer blood tests may not be as effective as anticipated.

The Galleri test looks for fragments of DNA associated with cancer. The company says the test can detect more than 50 types of cancer, including mesothelioma. The news is a reminder that this cancer screening technology is still developing and is not yet a proven replacement for standard screening or medical follow-up.

Key Facts From The Trial

This trial was conducted with the support of the National Health Service in Britain. It enrolled 142,000 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 77. Participants’ blood was drawn 3 times over a 3-year period. One group’s blood samples were tested using the Galleri test. If a person tested positive, they were referred to medical care providers. The trial results showed the use of the Galleri test didn’t lead to a significant reduction in cancers diagnosed at stage 3 and stage 4.

Grail plans to present more detailed results from this trial at a cancer-related conference in the spring. The fact that there was no significant reduction in the number of late-stage cancers is a crucial finding in a trial of this scale.

What “No Reduction In Late-Stage Cancers” Means

Numbered stages are used to convey the extent of cancers like mesothelioma in the body. As with other cancers, stages 3 and 4 are late mesothelioma stages.

They refer to cancers that have advanced with tumor growth and spread. Stage 3 means the cancer has spread near the site where it first developed. Stage 4 means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

The trial was designed to show that the blood test would reduce Stage 3 and Stage 4 diagnoses. Grail’s own analysis shows that didn’t happen.

Grail Still Says The Results Show Potential

Despite this finding, the company’s executives said that the results of the trial indicated the Galleri test still has some benefits. The decrease in the number of Stage 4 cancers was cited as being particularly promising.

“It’s absolutely right to say we didn’t hit the primary endpoint,” said Harpal Kumar, Grail’s chief scientific officer. “But what we did see was a very compelling clinical benefit here.”

What This Means for Mesothelioma Patients and Families

Because mesothelioma is such a rare cancer without distinct symptoms, early detection is difficult. Screening tests exist for some cancers, like breast and colon, but not for many other hard-to-treat cancers.

The results don’t mean the Galleri test can’t detect cancer early, just that using it didn’t lead to a significant reduction in Stage 3 and Stage 4 diagnoses. For mesothelioma patients and families, the Galleri test’s ability to detect more than 50 cancers, including mesothelioma, makes Grail’s more detailed findings this spring worth watching.

What Patients Should Know About The Galleri Test

The Galleri test has been available in the U.S. since 2021, but the FDA hasn’t approved it yet. Grail has applied for FDA approval and is seeking Medicare coverage through new legislation. Without insurance coverage, the test costs $949 out of pocket.

If a doctor recommends the Galleri blood test to screen for cancer, patients should know it supplements standard screenings rather than replacing them. Doctors don’t recommend skipping a colonoscopy or mammogram in

Questions To Ask Your Doctor

If you’re exposed to asbestos, you may be concerned about the risk of developing mesothelioma. It can be helpful to bring prepared questions to discuss with your doctor.

Suggested Questions

What is my risk of getting mesothelioma?

What type of preventative screening should I undergo?

What does a negative result on a blood test for mesothelioma mean?

What follow-up tests would I need if the blood test indicated a possible cancer?

The most important thing to know is that screening only becomes useful if you have an appropriate plan in place. If you’re concerned about developing mesothelioma, it’s important to talk to a doctor who understands your risk.