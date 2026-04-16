Trial Tests Limited Surgery for Unresectable Pleural Mesothelioma

A new clinical trial at the University of Chicago is testing whether a smaller, symptom-focused surgery can help pleural mesothelioma patients maintain quality of life when full tumor removal isn’t possible. This study looks at surgery differently than most mesothelioma trials. Rather than focusing first on complete tumor removal, it asks whether a smaller operation can safely help patients feel better and function better.

The study is enrolling 30 patients with the epithelioid subtype of pleural mesothelioma. To be eligible, participants have tumors that can’t be fully removed surgically. Patients must also have already completed chemotherapy or immunotherapy. Instead of aiming for a full resection, surgeons will perform a limited partial pleurectomy and decortication designed to ease symptoms such as pain, fluid buildup and shortness of breath.

Key Facts

The University of Chicago trial is enrolling 30 pleural mesothelioma patients.

It’s limited to patients with borderline resectable or unresectable epithelioid disease.

Patients must complete chemo or immunotherapy (induction systemic therapy) before surgery.

The main goal is symptom control and quality of life.

Most patients are expected to go home in 3 to 5 days after surgery.

For patients and families, the biggest takeaway is this isn’t a curative surgery study. It’s a palliative-intent clinical trial for a specific group of patients who usually would receive medication-based therapy alone.

What the Trial Is Testing

Dr. Darren Bryan, thoracic surgeon at the University of Chicago, spoke with us and said the procedure is much different from the more aggressive mesothelioma surgeries patients may know about. “The goal of traditional mesothelioma surgery is the removal of all tumor that can be seen or felt. The goal of a limited pleurectomy and decortication operation is symptom control through removal of the pleura on the chest wall, and getting the lung to re-expand,” Dr. Bryan explained.

The operation has two parts. Surgeons remove affected pleura from the chest wall, which may help the lung stick back to the rib cage and reduce future fluid buildup. They also remove pleura from the lung in areas where tumor is compressing it, helping the lung re-expand.

The mediastinum, pericardium and diaphragm are left untouched in this trial. That makes it different from standard or extended P/D, which are usually offered only when surgeons believe all visible disease can be removed.

Why This Approach Matters

During our conversation, Dr. Bryan shared that he and his team noticed something unexpected: some patients whose tumors weren’t fully removed during surgery still reported fewer mesothelioma symptoms afterward, including less chest pain and shortness of breath. That pattern made them wonder whether intentional partial removal could help patients feel better without trying to eliminate the tumors entirely.

“We began to ask, ‘Could we potentially use surgery to help people live comfortably for a longer time?’” he told us. “That is what this trial is attempting to answer.”

That question is especially important for patients with unresectable pleural mesothelioma, who today are generally treated with systemic therapy alone. Dr. Bryan said his team wanted to study whether a limited surgery could work with chemo, immunotherapy or other systemic treatments rather than replace them.

“The hoped-for model is that surgery improves symptoms and local ‘pleural mechanics’ enough to help patients continue with systemic therapy in better condition,” he said.

Who May Be a Good Fit

The best candidates for this trial are patients with epithelioid pleural mesothelioma, according to Dr. Bryant. Their disease must not have spread beyond the chest, but must still be ineligible for full resection because of the amount or location of disease.

That criteria may include patients with significant diaphragm or mediastinal involvement, where surgeons are unlikely to achieve a complete resection. He added that the study may be especially appealing to patients who are focused on improving their quality of life.

Patients with the biphasic or sarcomatoid subtypes of mesothelioma aren’t eligible. Neither are patients whose cancer has spread beyond the chest.

What Patients Should Know

The study’s main goal is to see whether partial pleurectomy can help control symptoms and preserve quality of life. Dr. Bryan says researchers will also track complications, length of hospital stay, how soon patients can resume systemic therapy, and survival.

He emphasized this is still a major surgery, even if it’s smaller in scope than traditional mesothelioma operations. For unresectable patients, joining the clinical trial means undergoing an operation they otherwise wouldn’t have had. For borderline resectable patients, it means not attempting a full resection.

“The most important point is that this is a palliative-intent, symptom-focused surgical study for a very specific group of patients,” Bryan said. “This is not an attempt at curative surgery.”

He added, “Now more than ever, patients and providers are rightfully focused on quality of life.” Dr. Bryan believes this is the right time to test the approach because palliative care and quality of life have become a bigger focus in cancer care, while mesothelioma surgery has become safer and better tolerated.

If the study shows a meaningful quality-of-life benefit, Dr. Bryan told us it could lead to a larger randomized trial. This could potentially open surgical options to mesothelioma patients who previously weren’t considered candidates.

Patients interested in the study will undergo mesothelioma biopsy confirmation, imaging, pulmonary function testing, lab work and multidisciplinary review. The hospital must also accept the patient’s insurance, and the surgery would be billed through standard care.