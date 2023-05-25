Canadian Government Creates New Asbestos Abatement Rules

"My family has only the highest compliment for the assistance and support that we received from The Mesothelioma Center. This is a staff of compassionate and knowledgeable individuals who respect what your family is experiencing and who go the extra mile to make an unfortunate diagnosis less stressful. Information and assistance were provided by The Mesothelioma Center at no cost to our family."

More than 30 contributors, including mesothelioma doctors, survivors, health care professionals and other experts, have peer-reviewed our website and written unique research-driven articles to ensure you get the highest-quality medical and health information.

Our team of Patient Advocates includes a medical doctor, a registered nurse, health services administrators, veterans, VA-accredited Claims Agents, an oncology patient navigator and hospice care expert. Their combined expertise means we help any mesothelioma patient or loved one through every step of their cancer journey.

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has provided patients and their loved ones the most updated and reliable information on mesothelioma and asbestos exposure since 2006.

Our fact-checking process begins with a thorough review of all sources to ensure they are high quality. Then we cross-check the facts with original medical or scientific reports published by those sources, or we validate the facts with reputable news organizations, medical and scientific experts and other health experts. Each page includes all sources for full transparency.

Beginning in January 2024, the Canadian province of British Columbia will be the first in that country to require asbestos abatement companies to have government-issued licenses to work.

Canadian workers’ compensation statutory agency WorkSafeBC is developing requirements companies must meet to become fully licensed in the safe removal of asbestos.

Canada banned asbestos in 2018, but many of its older buildings erected before the 1980s may still contain the toxic mineral. Unions have been pushing for strict in-person training instruction for abatement workers. The new qualifications are likely to set the bar and make an impact on the rest of Canada.

Asbestos Remains an Ongoing Threat in Canada

Despite regulations, bans and the knowledge that asbestos is linked to several forms of cancer, including mesothelioma and lung cancer, many Canadian workers are still coming into contact with asbestos on the job. Construction workers especially are being forced to deal with asbestos because of improper handling and disposal of the mineral. As long as asbestos is still present, the occupational dangers may continue into later generations.

Christopher McLeod, a public health professor at the University of British Columbia, said the negative effects of asbestos will continue for years to come.

“Over the next 20 years, even with better treatment for lung cancer and mesothelioma, hundreds of workers will contract asbestos-related disease,” McLeod said. “That’s going to happen because the exposure has already happened for them.”

Occupational Asbestos Exposure Deaths in British Columbia

In 2022, asbestos was blamed for 61 of 181 work-related deaths in British Columbia, all because of exposure many years ago. The data shows asbestos is the leading cause of death for workers there, according to WorkSafeBC.

“Because of the persistence of the material in buildings and the latency in terms of exposure and disease, we’re still seeing many, many people die of asbestos-related disease,” McLeod said. “We expect that to continue for some time.”

In 2022, WorkSafeBC officials:

Inspected 1,238 worksites

Handed out 1,318 orders

Ordered 242 firms to stop work because of asbestos-related issues

WorkSafeBC said since 2002, the Canadian province has had nearly 1,200 work-related deaths linked to asbestos.