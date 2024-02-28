Cyprus Mines and Ex-J&J Talc Supplier Imerys Create $862M Trust

My family has only the highest compliment for the assistance and support that we received from The Mesothelioma Center. This is a staff of compassionate and knowledgeable individuals who respect what your family is experiencing and who go the extra mile to make an unfortunate diagnosis less stressful. Information and assistance were provided by The Mesothelioma Center at no cost to our family.

More than 30 contributors, including mesothelioma doctors, survivors, health care professionals and other experts, have peer-reviewed our website and written unique research-driven articles to ensure you get the highest-quality medical and health information.

Our team of Patient Advocates includes a medical doctor, a registered nurse, health services administrators, veterans, VA-accredited Claims Agents, an oncology patient navigator and hospice care expert. Their combined expertise means we help any mesothelioma patient or loved one through every step of their cancer journey.

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has provided patients and their loved ones the most updated and reliable information on mesothelioma and asbestos exposure since 2006.

Our fact-checking process begins with a thorough review of all sources to ensure they are high quality. Then we cross-check the facts with original medical or scientific reports published by those sources, or we validate the facts with reputable news organizations, medical and scientific experts and other health experts. Each page includes all sources for full transparency.

Imerys Talc America, Inc. and the company’s former owner, Cyprus Mines Corporation, will create a collective $862 million dollar trust. The goal is for the trust to settle personal injury claims alleging their asbestos-contaminated talc caused plaintiffs’ cancer.

This comes after both groups filed reorganization plans and disclosure statements on January 31, 2024 in The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Both companies filed for bankruptcy protection in hopes of continuing business through a reorganization plan.

Facing more than 14,600 lawsuits, Imerys filed for bankruptcy in 2019. The majority of the lawsuits against the multinational company allege its talc was contaminated with asbestos, causing mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and other serious health complications.

Cyprus Mines filed for Chapter 11 in February 2021. Cyprus Mines’ case is being administered as “related to” the Imerys bankruptcy case. This is because the company filed its Chapter 11 petition as a condition to a global settlement of talc lawsuits with Imerys and its insurers.

Imerys spokespeople say: “There will be substantially more assets available to resolve talc personal injury claims under the plan than would be the case if there were a chapter 7 liquidation.”

A hearing is scheduled for March 14, 2024. Approval of its disclosure statements will be considered.

Johnson & Johnson Connection

Imerys is a leading supplier, responsible for around 15% of the world’s talc. The company is a former talc supplier for Johnson & Johnson. It’s a recurring asbestos defendant alongside J&J.

Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products used Imerys-supplied talcum powder. The company currently faces around 51,000 cancer lawsuits.

J&J has lost a number of multimillion-dollar lawsuits. Plaintiffs in the cases claim talc in its products was contaminated with asbestos, causing mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

In April 2023, J&J proposed its own $8.9 billion trust fund to settle its talc lawsuits. The company is now considering a third attempt at filing for bankruptcy protection after the courts denied its first 2 attempts.

Court documents show J&J was aware its popular Johnson’s Baby Powder product was contaminated with asbestos in the 1950s. The company stopped selling talc products in 2023. Its baby powder is now cornstarch-based.

Asbestos & Talcum Powder

Asbestos and talc are naturally occurring minerals found close together in the earth. During the mining process, talc can become contaminated with asbestos.

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, considers asbestos-contaminated talc carcinogenic to humans. IARC notes talc contaminated with asbestos can cause mesothelioma and other asbestos-related illnesses like asbestosis.

Mesothelioma typically has a long latency period of 20 to 60 years. So those exposed to the toxic mineral may not present with symptoms for decades.Talc deposits usually contain tremolite or anthophyllite asbestos, which are the most toxic types. Even pure, uncontaminated talc may lead to health problems. Talc dust can irritate the respiratory system and can cause lung problems, coughs, chest pain, shortness of breath and death.