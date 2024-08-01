Jury Awards $24.4M in Talc Case Against Avon

A jury has awarded the family of a Chicago area mesothelioma survivor a $24.4 million verdict. The lawsuit named Avon Products, Inc. the defendant and alleged it processed and manufactured talc products contaminated with asbestos, causing Cipriano Ramirez’s exposure.

Ramirez worked as a janitor at Avon’s manufacturing facility in Morton Grove, Illinois in the 1980s. He was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma in 2023.

“After carefully reviewing the facts of the case, the jury rejected Avon’s reprehensible attempts to impugn the dignity and integrity of Cipriano Ramirez and found that Avon was responsible for his cancer diagnosis,” said lead trial attorney for the plaintiff Jennifer Alesio. “No amount can give Mr. Ramirez his health back, but we are so proud of how hard this jury worked to hold Avon accountable on his family’s behalf.”

Attorney James Kramer added, “Mr. Ramirez dedicated his life to working hard for his family. He should be enjoying retirement but has been forced to spend his time fighting a cancer that could have been prevented.”

Avon’s History With Asbestos

In 2022, an Arizona woman diagnosed with mesothelioma was awarded $52.1 million in another verdict against Avon. Then 76-year-old Rita-Ann Chapman said she used Avon’s talc products most of her life.

Chapman’s lawyers argued the talc used in these products was contaminated with asbestos. Avon is known for selling a number of talc-based cosmetics.

Court records show Avon faced nearly 200 asbestos-related talc lawsuits in 2021. The company continues to claim its talc-based products are safe. However, documents submitted in these lawsuits have indicated the company was aware talc used in its products could be contaminated with asbestos.

Lawsuits have contended that not only was the company aware, but it failed to warn the public about the potential serious health risks, deliberately keeping the potential dangers secret. In 2020 Avon said it would no longer use talc in its products.

In Chapman’s lawsuit, she also named forklift manufacturer Hyster Company a defendant. Her husband had worked there and handled asbestos clutches, gaskets and brakes. She says her husband Gary brought home asbestos from his job on his clothing that she handled, causing secondary asbestos exposure.