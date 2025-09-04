Join ADAO’s 20th Annual Asbestos Awareness & Prevention Event

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization will host its 20th annual Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference on September 12 and 13 in New York City at the Westin Grand Central hotel. Global experts will discuss diagnosing, treating and preventing asbestos-related diseases like mesothelioma, as well as policy, advocacy and asbestos law.

Linda Reinstein, ADAO co-founder and president, tells us this conference is unique. Reinstein shares, “This conference is about using what we know, advancing what we should know and getting to a learned place so we can prevent asbestos exposure.”

The event will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 12 with a candlelight vigil at the World Trade Center Memorial. Participants will honor those who have died of 9/11-connected asbestos exposure.

Following the vigil, an awards and recognition ceremony will take place. Public health leaders and dedicated asbestos advocates will receive awards. The evening will also feature a special music performance from Jordan Zevon, a singer and songwriter who advocates for awareness about the dangers of asbestos.

9/11 Ongoing Health Crisis and Dr. Selikoff’s Enduring Legacy

This year’s event begins the day following the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The conference will focus on the ongoing public health crisis affecting first responders and recovery workers exposed to asbestos at Ground Zero. First responders like firefighters have developed serious illnesses linked to asbestos, including mesothelioma, which can take decades to appear.

ADAO continues to honor them and push for safer conditions for first responders and the public. Reinstein says, “Our annual conference is a place to exchange life-saving knowledge, honor those we’ve lost, and galvanize our efforts to ban asbestos and prevent exposure.”

The theme of the 2025 conference is “Building on Dr. Selikoff’s Legacy in Asbestos Science, Prevention and Justice.” During the 1950s, New York physician Dr. Irving Selikoff discovered a pattern of serious illnesses among asbestos workers. By 1964 his work proved the toxic mineral increased the risk of several deadly diseases.

Dr. Selikoff pioneered and transformed our understanding of asbestos exposure and asbestos-related diseases. Reinstein notes, “Gathering together in New York City is especially meaningful as we reflect on the legacy of Dr. Selikoff and the sacrifices of 9/11 responders.”

Academic Session at Mount Sinai Hospital

The academic session on September 13 will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount Sinai Hospital. Leading medical professionals, scientists, legal experts and advocates will present information across multiple topics.

Medical experts will cover new breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment and prevention strategies. Legal experts and advocates will discuss efforts to hold companies accountable and the push for a global asbestos ban.

2025 ADAO Conference Agenda

Session 1: From Then to Now, Selikoff’s Vision and Our Journey Forward

Session 2: Diagnosing and Treating Asbestos-Related Diseases

Session 3: Prevention Is the Cure, Strategies for Exposure Reduction

Session 4: Dr. Irving Selikoff, Paul Brodeur and Beyond

Session 5: Asbestos and the Law

Tickets are still available for people who want to join. Visit ADAO’s official conference site to register and learn more.