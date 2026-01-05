About 17% or 1 in 6 American workers face regular exposure to asbestos and other toxic materials on the job. While some states follow OSHA standards, other states fall short of protections, meaning many of their workers face potential life-threatening diseases for themselves or their families. We ranked all 50 states based on OSHA guidelines and state regulations that enhance worker protections. Find out where your state stands and what to do if you've been exposed.

8 Best States Leading Worker Protection From Asbestos

Washington takes the top spot for many reasons. The state mandates strict certification and recertification applicable to all workers on asbestos projects and coverage of extensive asbestos work requires a 14-day notice. Washington has no preemption law that would bar stricter local legislation, allowing local regions to impose rules that exceed OSHA standards.

In addition to these asbestos protections, these 8 states are among the ones that offer the most protections from other toxic materials such as welding fumes, solvents, formaldehyde, pesticides, asphalt and others.

Top 8 States With Asbestos Protections

Washington California Michigan Oregon Minnesota Virginia Maryland New York

California and Michigan follow Washington at the top of the rankings. California ranks high with a full state plan that covers both public and private sectors.

Asbestos is a carcinogen linked to mesothelioma, which is a terminal cancer that affects the outer lining of the lungs, the lining of the abdominal cavity, and in even rarer cases, it affects the lining of the heart and testes. Asbestos, while not fully banned in the U.S., leads to about 2,700 new cases annually. The toxic mineral also leads lung cancer and ovarian cancer. It also caused a noncancerous condition called asbestosis.

We ranked all 50 states based on federal OSHA guidelines, state plans and regulations that enhance protective measures against asbestos exposure. Top-ranking states share common features: more licensed abatement contractors, more training and more required recertifications on jobsites. This means these high-ranking states may have fewer cases of workers exposed to asbestos and other toxic substances as well as fewer employees seeking legal action against employers or manufacturers for avoidable toxic exposures.

How Many Workers Benefit From the Best State Protections?

Between 12.7% and 20.3% of workers in the top 8 states with the strongest asbestos protections are employed in occupations at-risk for workplace asbestos exposure. Washington leads in its proportion of protected workers with 16.2% and Michigan with 16.1%.

Millions of vulnerable workers benefit from these rigorous safety standards. This alignment is crucial: workplace safety measures to prevent asbestos exposure only matter if they reach the states and workers who need them most.

Percentage of Workers in At-Risk Occupations by State

Washington: 16.2% Michigan: 16.1% Oregon: 16% Minnesota: 15.6% Virginia: 15.5% California: 15.1% Maryland: 14.6% New York: 13.8%

These figures include construction workers, auto mechanics, shipyard employees, industrial maintenance persons, firefighters and lab workers. OSHA now estimates approximately 32 million workers in more than 3.5 million workplaces are regularly exposed to hazardous chemicals, which can exceed 30% to 40% of the worker population in some sectors.

In a tightening labor market and economic pressures that have many seeking robust income, high-risk careers are emerging as surprisingly lucrative paths. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects many blue-collar fields will add hundreds of thousands of jobs between 2024 and 2029.

While these may be lucrative opportunities, legacy asbestos remains a danger. New asbestos products are largely banned, but a vast amount of asbestos-containing material remains hidden within the fabric of older buildings, equipment and infrastructure. Repeated long-term exposure to asbestos puts people at risk for mesothelioma, lung cancer and other asbestos-related diseases.

Workers most at risk are those whose careers involve demolition, such as construction workers, who may be exposed to airborne asbestos hiding behind walls, floors and in attics. Other workers at risk of asbestos and other chemical exposures include electricians, chemical workers, plumbers, firefighters and others who face damaged building materials on a daily basis. These workers could also bring asbestos home to their families, endangering their loved ones without knowledge of the hazards they bring home on their clothes, hair and body.

Experience From a Mesothelioma Survivor “In 1981, I got a job at Northeast Sheet Metal in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and they were renovating a lot of old mills into condominiums. They would get in there and gut them and sandblast them. I also worked on old boilers, which were encased in asbestos. At that time, it was a state-of-the-art insulator. It was fireproof.” Joe Barna , pleural mesothelioma survivor

8 Worst States With Weakest Worker Protections Against Asbestos

According to our BLS analysis, roughly 17% of the American workforce holds a job with moderate to high exposure to potentially toxic substances. That’s almost 1 out of 5 workers who could develop a life-threatening disease like mesothelioma.

Many states fall short in protecting workers from asbestos and other hazardous materials, simply adhering to federal OSHA standards without adding crucial state-level safeguards. Our analysis identifies Wyoming as having the weakest protections, with Kentucky close behind.

Wyoming and Kentucky’s spots at the bottom of the rankings stem from their statutes that actively forbid state and local agencies from establishing standards more stringent than federal OSHA guidelines. This legislative barrier prevents enacting any asbestos regulations mandating lower exposure levels or adopting stronger protections, leaving both state and local authorities unable to enhance worker safety.

50. Wyoming

49. Kentucky

48. Mississippi

47. Alabama

46. Louisiana

45. Missouri

44. & 43. Tied Texas & Georgia

42. Florida

41. Kansas

The prevalence of high-risk industries like oil and gas, construction, manufacturing and oil exacerbates this vulnerability. These higher-risk industries also collectively employ a significant portion of the workforce in these states.

While Kentucky may have a smaller overall workforce, its jobs are heavily concentrated in inherently higher-risk fields. Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, though they might boast marginally better official safety standards than Wyoming or Kentucky, create a different kind of barrier: They frequently make it exceedingly difficult for workers to access critical post-exposure benefits and compensation.

A combination of laws that do not favor workers and workers not knowing their legal rights leads to many workers not understanding what to do after exhausting their rights at work, which may or may not be fully explained by their employers. For decades, employees who manufactured or worked with asbestos products kept safety and hazards information from their workers, which led to thousands of exposures across the nation.

In addition, OSHA is understaffed and underfunded. The Trump Administration in its first year has sought to close OSHA offices, requested OSHA staff to reduce employer violation penalties and reduced the agency’s enforcement powers by relying on employer self-audit programs. The Department of Government Efficiency, enacted under the Trump administration, has gutted the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which recommends safety and health standards.

How Many Workers Are at Risk From the Weakest State Protections?

Wyoming has the highest percentage of at-risk workers per capita of any state in the U.S. and ranks worst among states for asbestos exposure protection in our findings. The National Safety Council notes Wyoming also has the highest rate of occupational deaths, with approximately 16 occupational fatalities for every 100,000 workers in this area.

Percentage of Workers in At-Risk Occupations by State

Wyoming: 24.1%

24.1% Louisiana: 19.5%

19.5% Mississippi: 18.7%

18.7% Alabama: 18.5%

18.5% Kentucky: 18.1%

18.1% Florida: 16.8%

16.8% Kansas: 16.7%

16.7% Texas: 16.6%

16.6% Georgia: 16.3%

Missouri: 15.8%

For far too many, asbestos exposure is a reality, not an abstraction. Countless individuals work in fields that put them in regular, consistent contact with asbestos and other hazardous materials. Until protections are strengthened or leaders expand legal options for regulations, millions of employees remain at risk of developing aggressive cancers like mesothelioma and lung cancer. A 2024 analysis of Global Burden of Disease data shows a 20.2% increase in asbestos-related deaths from 1990 to 2019.

Mesothelioma incidence rates, highest in Alaska (1.4 per 100,000) and lowest in Hawaii (0.4 per 100,000), primarily reflect past exposures, not today’s protections. The latency period of mesothelioma is 20 to 60 years. However, these figures underscore the critical importance of comprehensive worker safeguards, and it’s notable that some states with historically high incidence, like Alaska and Minnesota, have since enacted tighter measures to become leaders in asbestos safety.

Experience From a Mesothelioma Survivor “I used to be a mechanic [in Florida], so I would disassemble cars and came into contact with asbestos. In my day, when I was a young kid, they didn’t tell us that asbestos was bad for you. I was blowing clean the rims of cars filled with asbestos powder. I think not having that information is one of the things that’s caused a lot of damage to people.” Epifanio Figueroa , peritoneal mesothelioma survivor

How Are Workers Exposed to Asbestos at Work?

Workers face asbestos exposure when disturbing older materials and products that contain asbestos. When safeguards are ineffective, repair, removal or general maintenance leads to harmful particles in the air. These fibers can be inhaled and brought home on clothing, skin and hair, putting families of workers at risk as well.

Construction workers, power plant operators, shipyard staff, refinery workers and auto mechanics are among those at higher risk of exposure. Veterans and civilians working on military bases also face significant risk from older equipment and construction, including on-base housing.

Most Common Asbestos Products Workers Encounter

Boiler insulation/wraps

Brake linings and clutch components

Ceiling tiles/acoustical tiles

Cement piping/sheets

Electrical insulation/wire insulation

Floor tiles/floor tile backing

Gaskets/packing material

Joint compound/wall board/taping compound

Roofing felts/shingles

Spray on insulation/fireproofing

As of 2024, the U.S. used approximately 110 tons of chrysotile asbestos, all drawn from existing stockpiles and confined exclusively to the chloralkali industry for diaphragm material. Unmanufactured chrysotile asbestos hasn’t been imported into the country since 2022. However, an unknown quantity of asbestos continues to enter the U.S. annually within manufactured products, such as aftermarket automotive brakes and linings, oilfield brake blocks, and certain gaskets.

The Biden Administration in 2024 banned chrysotile asbestos in the U.S. This type of asbestos is the one most medical experts agree leads the majority of mesothelioma cases. In 2025, the Trump Administration signaled a review of the ban that would weaken the prohibition on the carcinogen. After public and industry pushback, the Trump Administration announced they would not roll back the ban.

NIOSH Cuts and Regulatory Uncertainty: What’s Next for Worker Safety?

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health studies hazardous exposures and sets asbestos worker protection laws for safe exposure limits. Proposed federal budget cuts threaten to reduce NIOSH staffing and finances by 80% to 90%, jeopardizing these operations. While public outcry and lawsuits have retained certain aspects of the agency, these cuts cast uncertainty on what should be guaranteed funding for worker safety initiatives.

While NIOSH faces funding uncertainty, OSHA acknowledges gaps in protections. In a July 2025 proposal, OSHA stated “advances in technology” have made some “provisions of the asbestos standards outdated.” With federal agencies struggling, states must fill the gaps. Yet many face political obstacles to strengthening protections, even where public support exists. Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani confronts this reality.

In our conversation with Rep. Eskamani, who serves on the Florida House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee, she explained, “Florida’s biggest gaps in workplace protections come from our lack of enforcement and lack of political desire to strengthen OSHA standards. This leads to a continued failure to modernize workplace safety laws to reflect today’s toxic exposure risks, including asbestos.”

Eskamani emphasized, “Despite bipartisan interest from everyday workers, efforts to expand monitoring, improve reporting and hold negligent employers accountable often stall in the Legislature.”

“We need stronger transparency requirements, routine exposure surveillance and meaningful enforcement to ensure no Floridian has to choose between their paycheck and their health.” Anna Eskamani , Florida State Representative

“My message to workers in high-risk jobs is this: You have the right to a safe workplace, to report hazards without retaliation and to seek help when employers cut corners,” Eskamani said. “Your life and livelihood are worth protecting.”

Why Past and Present Regulations Matter for Worker Safety

Even in states with the strongest protections in place now, that wasn’t the case in the past. Given the long latency period of asbestos-related diseases, there are still new mesothelioma diagnoses even in states with the strongest asbestos worker protections. When federal agencies cut their employment or shift their focus, state regulations become even more meaningful.

States with adequate enforcement capabilities and more aggressive OSHA programs continue to advance training and best practices. States without OSHA state protection laws leave their workers in vulnerable positions until regulations change or a court decision is rendered, both of which often take many years.

Only 8 states with OSHA-approved State Plans have adopted asbestos standards that exceed federal requirements: California, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. Notably absent from this list is Montana, home to the Libby Superfund site, one of the deadliest in the country, where an asbestos-contaminated mine caused widespread asbestos-related diseases.

The fact that Montana doesn’t have enhanced protections means their residents may face exposure, even from the mine that shut down operations in 1990. Recent floods south of Libby left residents wondering if the floodwaters could carry asbestos fibers that would later settle in the ground and become airborne if disturbed. Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality program said officials at W.R. Grace, which still owns the mining location, are monitoring the flooding impacts.

What You Should Do If You Think You’ve Been Exposed On the Job

If you’ve been exposed to asbestos on the job, you face real health risks. While not everyone exposed develops disease, taking the right steps immediately can help minimize further exposure, protect your health and preserve important documentation.

Steps to Take After Asbestos Exposure

Decontaminate immediately: Get away from the dust source. Follow your employer’s decontamination procedure, including showering, changing clothes and bagging contaminated items. Don’t take dirty clothes, boots or tools home. Report the exposure: Notify your employer and workplace health and safety representative. File an incident report if required, noting the time, date, materials involved and witnesses. Keep a copy for your records. Request a site investigation: Request an assessment by an industrial hygienist or safety expert to inspect the area for asbestos-containing materials. They should evaluate ventilation, respirators and containment before you return to work. Consult your physician: See your doctor with details about what you were doing, how long you were exposed and your occupational history. Consider a pulmonologist or occupational medicine physician, as they specialize in asbestos disease and follow-up testing. Document what happened: Make notes digitally or in a notebook. Record what tasks were performed, what PPE was worn and any symptoms that developed. Include dates, timestamps and locations. Seek advocate assistance: Our Patient Advocates can help you find doctors who specialize in asbestos-related disease and provide screening options. They can also offer information about legal and financial compensation options should you develop an asbestos-related condition.

These steps help protect your health and preserve critical documentation if you need it in the future. Medical monitoring, screening tests, treatment options and compensation resources remain available to you, even decades after exposure occurs.

Key Takeaways: Worker Protections From Asbestos

Our analysis of all 50 states reveals significant gaps in worker protection from asbestos and other hazardous exposures. These findings highlight where states excel and where they fall short.

About 1 in 6 workers faces chemical exposure: Approximately 17% of American workers regularly encounter harmful chemicals at work. Top 3 states for protections: California, Washington and Michigan have full OSHA plans with stricter regulations covering both private and public sectors. Wyoming ranks 50th: About 24% of workers face daily chemical exposure, yet the state has among the weakest protections. Most states meet only minimums: 23 states comply only with baseline OSHA requirements. Only 8 states exceed OSHA standards: California, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

Understanding your state’s regulations helps you advocate for stronger protections and know your rights if you’ve been exposed. If you need support, our Patient Advocates can connect you with resources and specialists.

Occupational Exposure Laws Across the US [Full Data]

Our assessment ranks states from best to worst based on how well they protect workers with routine exposure to potentially toxic substances, including asbestos.

We consider several factors: whether a state runs its own OSHA safety program, how many extra protections exist for asbestos and other harmful substances, how much power city governments have, and the number of people in at-risk jobs.

The findings highlight a troubling gap in worker safety. Most states have created additional OSHA protections for pesticides, solvents, welding fumes and diesel exhaust. However, only 8 states offer extra safeguards for asbestos, even though it remains one of the most common cancer-causing substances workers encounter on the job.

This gap between known dangers and actual legal protections shows where improvement is most needed. Over time, this comprehensive view can help advocates and workers figure out where their efforts will make the biggest difference and where more work remains.

Worker Protection 50-State Ranking (Downloadable document)

Methodology

Our ranking uses publicly available data to determine how all 50 states protect their employees from asbestos exposure and other hazardous exposures. We assessed factors that state governments can control and the number of people exposed to hazardous materials on the job.

The overall score factors in specific asbestos protections in each state, along with the number of protections beyond federal OSHA minimums for workers in that state. The data provides a clear picture of which states are most in need of improved protections.

Steps for Scoring

Policy and legal context: We assessed whether a state has its own OSHA plan, whether that plan applies to public or private workers, and whether state law allows stricter standards than federal OSHA standards (or bans local governments from taking action). Specific protections for asbestos and other hazards: We looked at state statutes and regulations for asbestos licensing, notification and certification requirements for asbestos projects, as well as stricter standards for other toxic hazards.

The overall result is a comprehensive comparison that indicates two things simultaneously. It shows the states with the strongest asbestos worker protections and related standards, and where those protections matter most, given a high percentage of workers exposed to toxic materials in the workplace.

This ranking is based on publicly available information and legal/regulatory frameworks as of December 2025. It represents a good-faith effort to systematically compare state-level asbestos worker protections using objective, verifiable criteria.