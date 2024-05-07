J&J Offers to Pay $6.475B to Settle Ovarian Cancer Lawsuits

My family has only the highest compliment for the assistance and support that we received from The Mesothelioma Center. This is a staff of compassionate and knowledgeable individuals who respect what your family is experiencing and who go the extra mile to make an unfortunate diagnosis less stressful. Information and assistance were provided by The Mesothelioma Center at no cost to our family.

More than 30 contributors, including mesothelioma doctors, survivors, health care professionals and other experts, have peer-reviewed our website and written unique research-driven articles to ensure you get the highest-quality medical and health information.

Our team of Patient Advocates includes a medical doctor, a registered nurse, health services administrators, veterans, VA-accredited Claims Agents, an oncology patient navigator and hospice care expert. Their combined expertise means we help any mesothelioma patient or loved one through every step of their cancer journey.

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has provided patients and their loved ones the most updated and reliable information on mesothelioma and asbestos exposure since 2006.

Our fact-checking process begins with a thorough review of all sources to ensure they are high quality. Then we cross-check the facts with original medical or scientific reports published by those sources, or we validate the facts with reputable news organizations, medical and scientific experts and other health experts. Each page includes all sources for full transparency.

Johnson and Johnson’s subsidiary LLT Management LLC has agreed to pay $6.475 billion to settle current and future claims that its talc-based products caused ovarian cancer. This is an attempt to try and resolve nearly 54,000 talc cases still awaiting trial against the company.

J&J says the proposition would settle 99.75% of the remaining talc lawsuits it faces in the U.S. However, the proposal won’t settle any remaining mesothelioma lawsuits. The company says it plans to address them separately and has already resolved 95% of its mesothelioma cases.

Claimants now have 3 months to vote on the plan. If accepted, the settlement money will be paid over the course of 25 years. The cases include personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits.

Plaintiffs claim talc in the company’s products was contaminated with asbestos, causing ovarian cancer. J&J maintains its products are safe, but stopped selling talc-based products in the U.S. in 2020 and globally in 2022. Cornstarch replaced talc in its products.

“The Plan is the culmination of our consensual resolution strategy that we announced last October,” Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation for J&J, said in a statement. “Since then, the Company has worked with counsel representing the overwhelming majority of talc claimants to bring this litigation to a close, which we expect to do through this plan.”

J&J’s Connection to Asbestos

Court documents show J&J knew of asbestos contamination occurring in its talc-based products as early as the 1950s. Internal company reports discussed concealing concerns over asbestos contamination at talc mines in Vermont and Italy.

By 2018, the company was paying out multimillion-dollar verdicts over asbestos exposure from talcum powder. In total, J&J has spent approximately $1 billion on its legal defense in talc cases.

Because talc and asbestos are both naturally occurring minerals found close together within the earth, talc can become contaminated. Asbestos is the primary cause of mesothelioma. Exposure can also cause ovarian cancer and other asbestos-related diseases.