Talc Lawsuits Are Exposing a Public Health Crisis Decades in the Making

Why Talc Lawsuits Are at an All-Time High and What It Means

Talc lawsuit filings reached a record high in 2025. According to KCIC’s 2025 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review, talc-only filings increased 47% in a single year, the largest annual jump on record. Overall asbestos lawsuit filings increased 6% nationally during the same period.

The rise in filings doesn’t reflect new exposure. It reflects the long time between asbestos exposure and a mesothelioma diagnosis. Many people who used asbestos-contaminated talcum powder as babies, children or young adults during the products’ peak popularity are only now receiving diagnoses.

The increase also reflects growing awareness of the connection between asbestos-contaminated talc and mesothelioma. Cases involving talc accounted for 16% of mesothelioma filings in 2019. That share climbed to 31% in 2023, 36% in 2024 and 40% in 2025, according to KCIC. Talc-only filings also increased nearly 400% during that period, from 78 cases to 386.

“Consumers need to know that there is a link between talc use, such as baby powder with talc in it and asbestos exposure. The link is because both talc and asbestos are natural minerals and so oftentimes when talc was mined, there would be asbestos fibers in with the talc and that would make its way into products like baby powder, cosmetics, you think of makeup that you wear.”

How Talc Exposure Crossed Generations

For generations, talc was present in everyday life. Parents used baby powder on infants. Children used toys with talc like makeup palettes, crayons and science kits found to contain asbestos. Teenagers and adults used cosmetics, body powder, foot powder and other personal care products from well-known brands, including Johnson & Johnson, Gold Bond, Old Spice, Dr. Scholl’s, Avon and store brands sold through Target, Walmart and Walgreens.

In a conversation for this story, Karen Selby, a registered nurse and Board Certified Patient Advocate at The Mesothelioma Center, tells us she’s seen the effects of those exposures firsthand while helping patients and families. She shares, “Compared to when I started at Asbestos.com 17 years ago, we’re seeing many more women diagnosed with mesothelioma, and the average age of some patients appears to be younger than in years past.”

Asbestos-contaminated talc exposed people across decades, and mesothelioma has a long latency period that spans between 20 to 60 years from exposure to a diagnosis. A person exposed in childhood or early adulthood likely only learns about the connection decades later.

That long latency period helps explain the current rise in talc lawsuits. Talc accounts for a growing share of mesothelioma filings, rising to 40% in 2025 from 16% in 2019. These filings reflect more people connecting their diagnosis to consumer products they used throughout their lives and pursuing accountability from the companies involved.

“Lately, we’re seeing an influx of cases involving just regular people who have no traditional occupational exposure to asbestos, who are primarily exposed in their homes using cosmetic products that contain talc or talcum powder products.”

How Talc Changed the Typical Mesothelioma Patient

Mesothelioma has traditionally been linked to occupational asbestos exposure, most often in older men who worked in shipyards, construction, manufacturing and other industrial settings. Mesothelioma has traditionally been linked to occupational asbestos exposure, most often in older men who worked in shipyards, construction, manufacturing and other industrial settings. But researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center identified talc-based cosmetics and personal hygiene as a key source of asbestos exposure among women and younger patients as well.

The study found people who used talc-based cosmetics, shaving products, talcum powder and foot powder for decades were at significant risk. And many first encountered talc as infants through baby powder. Consumer talc products reached far beyond the workplace and across entire households.

Dr. Jacques Fontaine, a thoracic surgeon and pleural specialist, explains, “It was thought that asbestos exposure leading to mesothelioma or lung cancer was only from mining the mineral asbestos or working on car brakes, working on insulation or being in Navy ships. But in fact, asbestos can also be found in baby powder. Patients who had baby powder used on them when they were children and mothers who used baby powder on their children can also develop mesothelioma.”

The shift in mesothelioma diagnoses has also changed asbestos litigation. Talc-only plaintiffs tend to be younger and more often women than the broader asbestos plaintiff population. Talc claims now appear in 40% of mesothelioma filings, up from 16% in 2019. As more people connect a mesothelioma diagnosis to consumer talc products they used at home, the number of lawsuits against manufacturers continues to grow.



Talc in Mesothelioma Filings, 2019-2025

Year Mesothelioma Filings With Talc Claims Talc-Only Filings 2019 16% 78 2020 14% 57 2021 17% 69 2022 22% 138 2023 31% 214 2024 36% 259 2025 40% 386 Source: KCIC, Asbestos Litigation: 2025 Year in Review

How Internal Documents and Disputed Science Are Shaping Talc Cases

Documents entered into evidence in trials have shown multiple companies knew about asbestos contamination in their talc products and made deliberate decisions about how to handle that information. For example, Mae K. Moore case documents cite internal materials dating back to the 1930s about asbestos-contaminated talc concerns, as well as later testing and regulatory correspondence.

Jurors found Johnson & Johnson failed to warn the public, concealed its products’ risks and were ultimately responsible for Moore’s exposure and death from mesothelioma. Her children were awarded $966M with 100% liability assigned to J&J, though a judge later kept the liability finding in place but reduced the punitive damages.

For nearly 50 years defendants like J&J pointed to a paper published in the prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet, as proof that talc is safe. But the scientific record shifted in March 2026, when The Lancet retracted the 1977 paper after public health historians David Rosner and Gerald Markowitz found industry documents and proved a J&J consultant, Francis J.C. Roe, wrote the unsigned paper and revised it based on company feedback before publication.

As attorney Whitney Ray Di Bona explains in the podcast episode J&J on Trial: The Talc Litigation Story, part of the After Exposure: Asbestos & Mesothelioma Stories series, companies didn’t voluntarily disclose the possibility of asbestos contamination. It took decades of litigation to bring the growing body of evidence to light. J&J continues to deny its talc products were contaminated and caused asbestos-related diseases.

Listen to our Podcast J&J on Trial: The Talc Litigation Story Patient Advocate Danielle DiPietro joins attorney and Consumer Safety Advocate Whitney Di Bona for a revealing conversation about the dark legal legacy of Johnson & Johnson’s famous baby powder.

From Baby Powder to Gold Bond: The Verdicts Holding Talc Makers Accountable

A 2026 Minnesota verdict reflects a broader pattern across talc litigation. The jury awarded $10.2 million to Daniel Heyer who was diagnosed with mesothelioma after decades of using talc-based baby powder, body powder and foot powder. At 43 years old, Heyer was decades younger than the typical mesothelioma plaintiff and had no military or job-related history of asbestos exposure.

The jury found several manufacturers responsible. These included: the maker of Walgreens, Walmart and Target store brand products, Vi-Jon; the maker of Gold Bond, Sanofi; the maker of Dr. Scholl’s; J&J; and Perrigo. The defendants in this case are brands that tens of millions of people have bought at mass retailers.

Juries are increasingly finding for plaintiffs and punitive damages awarded are trending significantly higher over time. In fact, a jury in Baltimore awarded Cherie Craft more than $1.5 billion in December 2025, the largest single-plaintiff mesothelioma verdict on record in the U.S. Craft was a life-long Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder user who was diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma.

Verdicts like Heyer’s and Craft’s matter for people considering filing claims. Large awards increase pressure on defendants and insurers to resolve cases earlier through settlements to reduce the risk of a highly publicized plaintiff victory at trial. Jury findings also often set benchmarks that influence settlement values and negotiation ranges.

If You Used These Products, Here’s What to Do Now

If you’ve used talc-based baby powder, body powder, cosmetics or shaving products over many years, document that history and share it with your doctor. Even without a diagnosis, exposure history can matter, especially if you’ve noticed symptoms like shortness of breath, abdominal pain or unexplained weight loss. Ask your doctor whether your exposure history should factor into screening or follow-up evaluation.

What you can do now:

Write down brands you used, how often you used them and how long you used them

Track symptoms and share them with your doctor

Talk with Patient Advocates to understand medical, legal and financial options

Ask about specialist evaluation or screening if symptoms or exposure history raise concern

Karen says many people don’t initially connect their diagnosis to talc exposure: “Most patients who reach out to us after their diagnosis have not considered talc as the possible cause of their illness. Most patients don’t believe they had enough exposure to develop mesothelioma. Many assume that because they never worked in construction, shipyards or another high-risk occupation, asbestos couldn’t be the cause of their cancer.”

For many people, the diagnosis brings confusion because it doesn’t match their expectations of asbestos exposure. Patient Advocates can help connect people with specialists, explain next steps and support access to treatment and resources.

“Patients assume talc is just baby powder, not realizing talc shows up in many other products. Helping patients understand what talc is, how it was contaminated with asbestos and which products contained it often leads to exposure discoveries they never considered.”

Getting Involved In Advocacy

People who have experienced talc exposure or received a diagnosis can also support broader advocacy efforts aimed at stronger testing standards and clearer safety rules. These efforts focus on closing regulatory gaps and improving transparency around product safety.

Talc litigation sits apart from many product liability cases because no consistent regulatory testing requirement exists. No federal law requires manufacturers to test talc products for asbestos before they reach the market. The FDA withdrew a proposed testing rule in December 2025 that would have changed that framework. As a result, oversight gaps remain, and litigation has become the primary way to hold manufacturers accountable.