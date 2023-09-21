EPA Implements Stricter Regulations for Asbestos Industry

My family has only the highest compliment for the assistance and support that we received from The Mesothelioma Center. This is a staff of compassionate and knowledgeable individuals who respect what your family is experiencing and who go the extra mile to make an unfortunate diagnosis less stressful. Information and assistance were provided by The Mesothelioma Center at no cost to our family.

More than 30 contributors, including mesothelioma doctors, survivors, health care professionals and other experts, have peer-reviewed our website and written unique research-driven articles to ensure you get the highest-quality medical and health information.

Our team of Patient Advocates includes a medical doctor, a registered nurse, health services administrators, veterans, VA-accredited Claims Agents, an oncology patient navigator and hospice care expert. Their combined expertise means we help any mesothelioma patient or loved one through every step of their cancer journey.

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has provided patients and their loved ones the most updated and reliable information on mesothelioma and asbestos exposure since 2006.

Our fact-checking process begins with a thorough review of all sources to ensure they are high quality. Then we cross-check the facts with original medical or scientific reports published by those sources, or we validate the facts with reputable news organizations, medical and scientific experts and other health experts. Each page includes all sources for full transparency.

Asbestos manufacturers and processors are now subject to heightened regulations following completion of the final reporting rule under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxic Substances Control Act.

On July 6, the EPA mandated reporting and record-keeping obligations for companies that manufacture, import or process asbestos and asbestos-containing products.

“We know that exposure to asbestos causes cancer and other serious health problems that still result in thousands of people dying every year, and today we’re continuing our work to protect people from this dangerous chemical,” said Michal Freedhoff, the EPA’s assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, in a statement.

“We’ve already proposed to ban chrysotile asbestos, and the data we’ll receive from this final rule will help us to better evaluate and address the health risks from the remaining uses and types of asbestos,” he added.

Data Due to EPA in Early 2024

Manufacturers and processors who dealt with asbestos from 2019 to 2022 and had annual sales over $500,000 in any of those years must report asbestos-related data, including amounts processed, usage types and employee information.

This rule also applies to asbestos-containing products and asbestos within mixtures. Affected companies have nine months from the final rule to gather and submit the data to the EPA.

The types of asbestos include:

Actinolite

Amosite

Anthophyllite

Chrysotile

Crocidolite

Tremolite

“Reported information will be used by [the] EPA and other federal agencies in considering potential actions involving asbestos, including EPA’s TSCA risk evaluation and risk management activities,” according to the EPA’s final rule. “Requiring reporting may also increase public access to this information, which improves information quality overall, and may help inform and improve compliance assurance and accountability, and drive industry innovation.”

The final reporting rule is one of a series of actions by the EPA to address the health risks associated with asbestos. In 2022 the agency proposed a ban on ongoing uses of chrysotile asbestos, which is the only known form of asbestos being imported into the U.S., according to the agency. It is primarily used in the chloralkali industry.

Asbestos Risks and Health Concerns

Asbestos is not banned in the U.S., but it is highly regulated. It is a naturally occurring mineral that was once widely used in building materials, cement, insulation, fireproofing materials, auto parts and more. It often can develop along talc deposits and can contaminate talc.

Between 1940 and 1979, approximately 27 million workers were exposed to aerosolized asbestos products, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry. Now, about 1.3 million construction and industry workers remain at risk.

Inhaling or ingesting asbestos fibers can cause them to become trapped in the body and lead to inflammation, scarring and cancer. Exposure to asbestos is the primary cause of mesothelioma, a rare cancer, and asbestosis, a progressive lung disease. Secondary asbestos exposure can also put people at risk of developing health issues.

Renovation or demolition work can lead to exposure to asbestos. Many older buildings contain legacy products such as vinyl asbestos floor tiles, cement, roofing felt, adhesives, sealants and coatings, and reinforced plastics.

Hundreds of thousands of patients and families have filed asbestos lawsuits. The claims can provide compensation for Mesothelioma to cover medical bills and lost wages. Loved ones who develop mesothelioma through secondhand exposure may also file a legal claim.