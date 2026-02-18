Jury: J&J Liable for Talc Baby Powder-Linked Ovarian Cancer

A Philadelphia jury found in favor of the estate of Gayle Emerson, holding Johnson & Johnson responsible for her death from ovarian cancer. The verdict, which marks the first win for plaintiffs in Philadelphia’s talc mass tort with about 175 cases, found that J&J failed to warn consumers about the public health risks of its talc-based baby powder.

Philadelphia native Emerson used J&J’s baby powder for more than 45 years. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer in 2015 at age 64. She filed her talc lawsuit in 2019 and passed away 6 months later.

The jury awarded $250,000 in the lawsuit, which became a wrongful death lawsuit Emerson’s family pursued. Jurors awarded $50,000 in compensatory damages and $200,000 in punitive damages. They deliberated for more than 3 days after a 3-week trial before reaching their decision.

While the verdict is modest compared to other recent talc judgments, it demonstrates juries across the country continue to hold J&J accountable for asbestos-contaminated talcum powder.

Attorneys Clash Over Evidence Linking Talc to Cancer

The Emerson family’s attorneys argued J&Jconcealed test results over the years that found asbestos fibers in its baby powder. They presented evidence this data was withheld from the FDA, regulators and consumers starting in the 1960s.

The defense team contested the link between their client’s product and Emerson’s cancer. They argued health factors like age and other naturally occurring changes in the body over time were to blame instead. However, the jury agreed with the plaintiff, finding the evidence of a link between contaminated talc and asbestos-related cancers like ovarian cancer and mesothelioma compelling.

More than 30 peer-reviewed medical studies published over the past 40 years have found a statistically significant link between talcum powder use and ovarian cancer. A May 2024 study from the National Institutes of Health found a consistent association between genital powder use and ovarian cancer risk.

J&J’s Mounting Legal Liabilities With Some Verdicts Reaching More Than $1B

The Philadelphia verdict is the latest in a series of courtroom losses for J&J in talc-related cases. A Los Angeles jury awarded $966 million to the family of Mae K. Moore in a mesothelioma lawsuit in October 2025. Then in December 2025 a Baltimore jury returned a $1.5 billion verdict against the company.

J&J’s total trial losses from mesothelioma lawsuits alone topped $2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The pharmaceutical company currently faces lawsuits in federal and state courts from more than 70,000 plaintiffs.

The pharmaceutical giant tried unsuccessfully 3 times to end its talc liabilities through bankruptcy using a strategy known as the “Texas Two-Step.” The company created subsidiaries to absorb its talc lawsuits and then filed for Chapter 11 protection. The most recent court rejection came in April 2025.

The company continues to maintain its talc products are safe, don’t contain asbestos and don’t cause cancer. Following growing public concern, J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the U.S. in 2020 and globally in 2023. Its baby powder now contains cornstarch instead.

Defense Team Says J&J Will Appeal the Verdict

Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation, called the Philadelphia verdict a “token” amount and said the company plans to appeal. Presiding judge Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sean Kennedy will decide whether to allow J&J’s appeal to move forward.

The plaintiff’s team pushed back on J&J’s characterization of the verdict. While damages fell short of expectations, the legal team says it sends an important message about J&J’s asbestos liability.

They also noted the possibility of pursuing post-trial motions. A winning plaintiff’s team might file a formal request like this to maximize their client’s compensation or correct errors, even after securing a favorable verdict.