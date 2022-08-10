Our fact-checking process begins with a thorough review of all sources to ensure they are high quality. Then we cross-check the facts with original medical or scientific reports published by those sources, or we validate the facts with reputable news organizations, medical and scientific experts and other health experts. Each page includes all sources for full transparency.

Mesothelioma specialty programs played a significant role in determining the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Cancer Care annual rankings.

For the eighth consecutive year, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was ranked No. 1, followed by Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York; Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Dana Farber/Brigham and Women’s in Boston and UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“This ranking is a reminder of our responsibility to those we serve, and it drives our unwavering commitment to our mission to end cancer,” said Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president of MD Anderson. “We are proud to be ranked as the nation’s leader in cancer care.”

All of the centers in the top five have elite mesothelioma specialty programs and excel in the treatment of this rare cancer with no definitive cure.

The 2022-2023 lists were released July 26. MD Anderson has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 for cancer care every year since 1990. More than 900 hospitals were evaluated for this category.

“These rankings identify the top centers for complex oncology care that other hospitals might see rarely, if ever,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News & World Report, the nation’s leading authority on hospital rankings. “Our evaluations are relevant to patients with mesothelioma.”

U.S. News & World Report’s Top 10 Best Hospitals for Cancer

These cancer specialty centers placed in the top 10 on the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Cancer list.

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, Boston UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duarte, California Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

These are the cancer centers where treatment advances for mesothelioma are made, often stemming from the latest clinical trials. Memorial Sloan Kettering, for example, currently has 18 mesothelioma clinical trials that are either in the recruiting or active stages.

Rankings Help Mesothelioma Patients Find Expert Care

Cancer care is one of 15 specialties in which hospitals are ranked. The lists are beneficial particularly for patients with rare and life-threatening conditions – such as mesothelioma – where it is imperative to find a treatment center that excels in handling high-risk, complex cases not often seen at most hospitals.

Among the other specialties ranked are gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and heart surgery, urology, and neurology and neurosurgery.

Rankings were based upon a wide range of factors, including four major categories:

Professional Recognition

Key Programs and Staff

Outcomes and Patient Experience

Conditions/Procedures Applicable to Cancer

Survival rates for particularly challenging patients were also considered.

Mesothelioma Specialty Centers with Celebrated Oncologists Make Top 20

At each of the top-rated cancer hospitals are experts with experience in the most effective multimodal therapies, leading to extended survival. There also are mesothelioma specialists – both celebrated surgeons and oncologists – at the Top 10 hospitals who are well known for excellence in care throughout the mesothelioma community.

They include surgeons Dr. David Rice (MD Anderson), Dr. Prasad Adusumilli (Memorial Sloan Kettering), Dr. Raphael Bueno (Brigham and Women’s) and Dr. Robert Cameron (UCLA), and medical oncologists Dr. Arvind Dasari (MD Anderson) and Dr. Aaron Mansfield (Mayo Clinic).

Top 11-20 Best Hospitals for Cancer

Rounding out the list are 10 additional specialty centers with cancer expertise. They include:

Cancer was just one of the specialties on which hospitals were judged. A much broader Best Hospitals Honor Roll ranking also was done, acknowledging the delivery of exceptional treatment across several areas of care. Many of the same facilities were near the top.

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota was ranked No. 1 on the Honor Roll, followed by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, NYU Langone hospitals in New York City, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Data used in the rankings was provided by the American Hospital Association, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, medical specialists and various professional organizations.

The rankings will be published in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2023 guidebook, available from the U.S. News Online store.