J&J Ordered to Pay $45M in Talc Baby Powder Lawsuit

My family has only the highest compliment for the assistance and support that we received from The Mesothelioma Center. This is a staff of compassionate and knowledgeable individuals who respect what your family is experiencing and who go the extra mile to make an unfortunate diagnosis less stressful. Information and assistance were provided by The Mesothelioma Center at no cost to our family.

More than 30 contributors, including mesothelioma doctors, survivors, health care professionals and other experts, have peer-reviewed our website and written unique research-driven articles to ensure you get the highest-quality medical and health information.

Our team of Patient Advocates includes a medical doctor, a registered nurse, health services administrators, veterans, VA-accredited Claims Agents, an oncology patient navigator and hospice care expert. Their combined expertise means we help any mesothelioma patient or loved one through every step of their cancer journey.

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com has provided patients and their loved ones the most updated and reliable information on mesothelioma and asbestos exposure since 2006.

Our fact-checking process begins with a thorough review of all sources to ensure they are high quality. Then we cross-check the facts with original medical or scientific reports published by those sources, or we validate the facts with reputable news organizations, medical and scientific experts and other health experts. Each page includes all sources for full transparency.

An Illinois jury’s verdict orders defendants Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue to pay $45 million to the family of a woman who died of mesothelioma. The plaintiffs in the case were the family of Theresa Garcia whose lawsuit claimed J&J’s talc-based baby powder was tainted with asbestos.

The jury found Kenvue 70% responsible for Garcia’s death and J&J for 30%. Kenvue is a former consumer healthcare division of J&J and became a fully independent company in August 2023.

Theresa Garcia died only 6 months after receiving her mesothelioma diagnosis. Her family says she frequently used J&J’s talc-based baby powder, which they believe led to her death in July 2020.

Garcia used the product on herself and later on her children. Her lawyers claim the amount of powder she inhaled throughout her life caused her mesothelioma.

In a statement from the Garcia’s law firm, attorney Jessica Dean of Dallas’ Dean Omar Branham Shirley noted: “The defendants knew that talc contains asbestos impurities that were mined and put in the bottles of baby powder J&J sold. Not only did the defendants’ negligence and deceit cheat loyal customers like Theresa, but their deception has ultimately robbed a family of their mother.”

J&J plans to appeal the ruling, according to a statement from J&J’s Worldwide Vice President of Litigation Erik Haas: “The verdict in this trial is irreconcilable with the decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming talc is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer.”

Garcia’s family’s lawsuit is one of more than 50,000 talc lawsuits J&J faces. These suits claim the company’s talcum powder is responsible for asbestos-related cancers including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

File a Mesothelioma Lawsuit Patients and family members may be eligible to file a lawsuit after a mesothelioma diagnosis. Get Compensation

J&J’s Talc History and Asbestos Dangers

According to a Reuters exposé, J&J was aware that its talc-based products were contaminated with asbestos but did nothing to fix the problem. Lab tests prove that J&J’s talcum powder was tainted with asbestos as far back as the early 1970s.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found asbestos in one of the company’s products causing a major recall in 2019. Many large retailers across the country pulled the products off of store shelves.

J&J ended global sales of its talc-based baby powder in 2023. The company switched to a cornstarch-based product. J&J says it made the change because of declining sales and contends that its products are safe.

Both talc and asbestos are naturally occurring minerals. It’s common for talc deposits to be contaminated with asbestos. If inhaled or ingested, asbestos fibers can become trapped in the body and may cause inflammation, scarring and DNA changes to cells that can lead to cancer. Asbestos exposure from contaminated talc can occur when using power or other products such as makeup and children’s toys.