MD Anderson Leads List of Top-Tier Cancer Hospitals

For the sixth consecutive year, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was named the top Adult Cancer Hospital in America by U.S. News & World Report.

Several of the top-tier cancer centers on the list have specialty programs for mesothelioma that contributed to their high ranking.

The 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings, announced this week, are part of a broader Best Hospitals Honor Roll done annually by U.S. News & World Report.

Top five cancer center rankings also included Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City; Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and Cleveland Clinic, respectively.

“The Best Hospitals specialty rankings [such as cancer] are meant for patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases,” according to the U.S. News & World Report staff. “The rankings are helpful if you’re looking for information about a rare condition, or difficult diagnosis, that isn’t treated at many facilities.”

Mesothelioma Specialty Programs Factor into Top Cancer Hospital Rankings

Mesothelioma is a rare cancer that is diagnosed in an estimated 3,000 people annually in the United States. There is no definitive cure, although patients can extend their lives significantly with mesothelioma treatment at a specialty center.

Patients diagnosed with mesothelioma are more likely to find the expertise they need at a specialty center, where doctors have access to the most up-to-date treatment advances. These top cancer hospitals for mesothelioma treatment also see the specific cancer more often, which is critical with such a rare disease.

Mesothelioma clinical trials, where the latest treatment advancements are being made, also are more prevalent at cancer centers with expertise in this disease.

Both MD Anderson and Memorial Sloan Kettering are part of 18 different clinical trials in the recruiting or active-and-not-recruiting stages for mesothelioma patients.

Dr. Prasad Adusumilli, for example, is co-director of the mesothelioma program at Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is leading a clinical trial studying a form of immunotherapy that involves the laboratory reprograming of a patient’s T cells to fight off mesothelioma tumors.

Medical oncologist Dr. Bernardo Goulart at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (ranked No. 9) is part of a clinical trial that combines the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab with the multimodal combination of mesothelioma surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

COVID-19 Pandemic Not Factored into Report

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not factor into the Best Hospital rankings for 2020-2021, although modifications to the analytic methods will be adjusted in the future to include it.

Report rankings are based upon many factors, including overall patient experience, discharge-to-home rates, risk-adjusted survival, quality of nursing care, expert opinion from physician surveys and volume.

Sixteen specialties, including cancer, heart surgery, cardiology, urology and gynecology, were ranked. Rankings are considered a tool to help patients find the most skilled inpatient care.

U.S. News & World Report Top Ten Cancer Centers

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio Dana Farber/Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle University of California-San Francisco Medical Center

Included in the second 10 are H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (11), UCLA Medical Center (13), City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center (15), Massachusetts General Hospital (18) and NYU Langone Hospitals (19), all of which have mesothelioma specialty programs.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, which was No. 3 in Cancer Care, was ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive year in the Best Hospital Rankings. It was followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. New York-Presbyterian Hospital and the UCLA Medical Center tied for fourth.

“The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The more experience a doctor or hospital has with a particular diagnosis, the better the outcomes tend to be.”

This was the 31st edition of the Best Hospitals rankings. It compared more than 4,500 medical centers across the country in 16 specialties and 10 specific procedures.