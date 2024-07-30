Top Mesothelioma Hospitals Lead Best Cancer Hospitals List

U.S. News & World Report has named University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center the Best Hospital for Cancer for the tenth year in a row. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York claimed the second spot on the list. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center in Boston and City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, California rounded out the top 5.

Thoracic surgeon and Director of the New York Mesothelioma Program at Mount Sinai Dr. Andrea Wolf told the Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com, “We’re humbled and thankful to have such an honored recognition of the hard work of our cancer teams at Sinai and we are proud to lead an amazing thoracic surgery, radiation and medical oncology team at the New York Mesothelioma Program at Mount Sinai!”

Chairman of the Department of Thoracic Surgery at Mount Sinai, thoracic surgeon and mesothelioma expert Dr. Raja Michael Flores added, “The hospital is just a reflection of the doctors who work there – doctors like Dr Wolf who pour their whole heart and soul into every patient.”

Many of the highest ranked cancer hospitals are also renowned for their mesothelioma specialty centers. Our Patient Advocates regularly work closely with many of these top hospitals, helping mesothelioma patients connect with the best specialists.

The rankings are based on multiple benchmark procedures and conditions along with how well patients fare after treatment. The standings are also based on other unique categories important to patients such as overall quality of experience and adequate staffing of each hospital.

U.S. News & World Report’s Top 10 Best Hospitals for Cancer

MD Anderson has been ranked either first or second since the Best Hospitals for Cancer list began in 1990. The top 3 hospitals remain the same from last year, but there was some movement in other spots on the list. Dana-Farber rose one spot from No. 5 to No. 4. and City of Hope rose from No. 8 last year to No. 5.

Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore is higher on this year’s list rising from No. 9 to No. 6. UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles dropped from No. 4 to No. 9.

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City Mayo Clinic-Rochester Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center, Boston City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duarte, California Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Among all treatment centers, MD Anderson also attained national rankings for certain specialties including: No. 2 for Ear, Nose & Throat; No. 9 in Urology; and No. 14 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. The treatment center also received “High Performing Ratings” in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma treatment, lung cancer surgery, gynecological cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery.

In an announcement on the center’s website Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson, commented:“At MD Anderson, our mission is clear: to end cancer. This ranking reflects our relentless commitment to excellence in patient care, research, prevention and education. I am incredibly proud of our faculty, employees, volunteers and supporters who work tirelessly every day to make this possible. Together, we are making significant strides toward a future free from cancer.”

Top 11-20 Best Hospitals for Cancer

Among the cancer specialty centers in the top 20, many are home to innovative clinical trials. A number of these top centers, such as Massachusetts General Hospital, are also teaching hospitals, educating and helping shape the future of mesothelioma treatment.

Rounding Out the Top 20 List

A number of the top 20 hospitals are also National Cancer Institutes Designated Cancer Centers. NCI designation as part of the NCI Cancer Centers Program recognizes “centers around the country that meet rigorous standards for transdisciplinary, state-of-the-art research focused on developing new and better approaches to preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.”

The Best Hospitals Honor Roll

Along with highlighting the top hospitals across the county that treat cancer, U.S. News & World Report also released a list called the Best Hospitals Honor Roll. That list spotlights hospitals offering exceptional treatment for all patients concerning several areas of health care.

Some of the 20 facilities on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2024-2025 include hospitals across the country. States with representation on the list include Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.